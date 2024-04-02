Hollyoaks spoilers: Sienna Blake sets a TRAP for Warren Fox!

Sienna Blake is up to her old tricks as she sets a trap for Warren Fox.

Sienna Blake (Anna Passey) risks her own safety in a bid to help best friend Ste Hay (Kieron Richardson) in tonight's Hollyoaks at 7pm (see our TV Guide for full listings).

Traumatised Ste is currently laying low at the manor after Warren Fox's (Jamie Lomas) dastardly attempt to make him relapse.

The fearsome Foxy has been on a mission to destroy Ste after discovering he was behind the wheel of the car that killed his daughter Ella Richardson (Erin Palmer).

And when pushing him off the roof of a carpark didn't finish him off, Warren attempted to kickstart Ste's former drug addiction in the hope he'd suffer a fatal overdose.

However, Sienna reckons her bestie has suffered enough. She pays Warren a visit and explains she wants to help him heal from Ella's death so he stops feeling the need to get revenge.

Sienna pushes for answers about what happened on the carpark roof and threatens to stop Warren seeing Sophie and Sebastian, unless he 'fesses up.

But things take an ugly turn when paranoid Warren becomes convinced Sienna is recording their conversation...

Will Warren wise up to Sienna's game plan? (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Furious Warren demands to see Sienna's phone and in the tussle he accidentally knocks her to the ground.

Sienna proceeds to tug at Warren's heartstrings by telling him how much he means to their twins - and that's all it takes for him to admit he pushed Ste.

But Warren may live to regret his moment of honesty when it's revealed Sienna has planted a recording device in his flat.

James tells Ste they've got to go on the run from Warren. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Meanwhile, James Nightingale (Gregory Finnegan) finds Ste at the manor, who's clearly terrified for his safety.

Opening up to his husband, Ste admits Warren made a second attempt on his life and explains Sienna has gone to try and extract a confession from their foe.

But while James is impressed by Sienna's bravery he knows her meddling will only make things worse.

Fearing the worst, the lawyer tells Ste they need to get as far away from the village as possible.

Marie is desperate to do whatever it takes to rescue her son. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Elsewhere, Marie Fielding (Rita Simons) offers Norma Crow (Glynnis Barber) a free haircut - in a crafty ploy to get the businesswoman to fund her search for her missing son, Arlo.

Unfortunately it doesn't go to plan and the ladies start hurling insults at one another over their past parenting mishaps.

Later, Marie heads off to the garage to find Warren, but instead comes across Freddie Roscoe (Charlie Clapham).

The pair square up to one another, but fighting talk quickly turns to flirting.

Later, as Marie dashes off to meet Abe Fielding (Tyler Conti) to discuss the latest developments in Arlo's case, Freddie discovers a sum of money has gone missing from the garage.

And it doesn't take him long to figure out who took it.

Vicky's loved ones are determined to make her 18th birthday one to remember. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Also, Andre Clark (David Joshua-Anthony) has bought a box of random stock in the hope of selling to buy half-sister Vicky Grant (Anya Lawrence) the perfect 18th birthday gift.

Sadly the lad's gamble doesn't pay off when he finds the box isn't full of the high-end electronics he'd been promised.

But all hope isn't lost when little Miley Carson (Avy Berry) lets slip to Vicky that Scott Drinkwell (Ross Adams) is planning a special surprise to celebrate her milestone.

Hollyoaks airs Monday - Friday on E4 at 7pm