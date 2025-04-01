Hollyoaks spoilers: Sinister Tommy Odenkirk has an evil plan for Joel Dexter!
Airs Tuesday 8 April on E4 at 7pm.
Tommy Odenkirk (Brandon Fellows) conjures up an evil scheme to keep Joel Dexter (Rory Douglas-Speed) close in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 7pm (See our TV Listings for full details).
Joel wakes up at Tommy's place troubled by the latest events, but the rookie 'therapist' isn't willing to let him out of his grasp and decides to turn Joel against his wife, Leela Lomax (Kirsty-Leigh Porter).
What cruel plan has Tommy got up his sleeve?
Grace Black (Tamara Wall) is planning her own party without copper DI Banks (Drew Cain) knowing.
Meanwhile, Rex Gallagher (Jonny Labey) doubts Robbie Roscoe (Charlie Wernham) is the mole, but gives him one last chance to tell him what he needs to know. With even the threat of harming Lexi not making him budge, Rex leaves Dodger Savage (Danny Mac) to get rid of him.
Fighting his conscience, Rex manipulates Dillon Ray (Nathaniel Dass) and Frankie Osborne (Isabelle Smith) by inviting them to Grace’s party at The Loft, promising protection.
Turning to Maxine Minniver (Nikki Sanderson) for advice, Sienna Blake (Anna Passey) is in disbelief when she comes face-to-face with her long-lost twin Dodger.
However, the family reunion becomes even more complicated when Dodger meets another member of his newfound family.
Although they have doubts, Dillon and Frankie go to the party, feeling like they don't have a choice.
Are Dillon and Frankie in danger?
Hollyoaks is available to stream from 7am Monday to Wednesday on Channel 4 or watch live on E4 at 7pm.
- Mercedes McQueen - Jennifer Metcalfe
- John Paul McQueen - James Sutton
- Nana McQueen Diane Langton
- Cleo McQueen - Nadine Mulkerrin
- Sally St. Claire - Annie Wallace
- Ste Hay - Kieron Richardson
- Lucas Hay - William Hall
- Leah Barnes- Ela-May Demircan
- Tony Hutchinson - Nick Pickard
- Diane Hutchinson - Alex Fletcher
- Dee Dee Hutchinson - Lacey Findlow
- Ant Hutchinson - William Thompson
- Rose Lomax - Ava Webster
- Hilton Cunningham - Blake Wood
- Tom Cunningham - Ellis Hollins
- Steph Cunningham- Lomax- Isabella Hibbert
- Darren Osborne - Ashley Taylor Dawson
- Jack Osborne - Jimmy McKenna
- Nancy Osborne - Jessica Fox
- Oscar Osborne - Noah Holdsworth
- Charlie Dean - Charlie Behan
- Frankie Osborne - Isabelle Smith
- Sienna Blake - Anna Passey
- Liberty Savage - Jessamy Stoddart
- Maxine Minniver - Nikki Sanderson
- Peri Lomax - Ruby O'Donnell
- Leela Lomax - Kirsty-Leigh Porter
- Joel Dexter - Rory Douglas-Speed
- Misbah Maalik - Harvey Virdi
- Dillon Ray - Nathaniel Dass
- Marie Fielding - Rita Simons
- Freddie Roscoe - Charlie Clapham
