Hollyoaks spoilers: TIP OFF! Lucas Hay calls the police on criminal Rex!
Airs Monday 3 March on E4 at 7pm.
Lucas Hay (Oscar Curtis) takes drastic action when he calls the police in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 7pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).
Lucas is alarmed to see just how much control and influence criminal Rex Gallagher (Jonny Labey) is having on his boyfriend, Dillon Ray (Nathaniel Dass) and their friend, Frankie Osborne (Isabelle Smith).
Fearing for their safety he tells them that he’s tipped off the police about Rex and pleads with them both to stay away from evil drug dealer Rex.
However, Frankie and Dillon are both alarmed and quickly warn Rex that Lucas has involved the cops.
Rex is grateful for the alert and when the police arrive he manages to throw them off his scent.
Meanwhile, he reports back to his sister, Grace Black (Tamara Wall), telling her he’s managed to get both Frankie and Dillon to deal drugs at the party as planned.
Elsewhere, concerns grow for Ste Hay (Kieron Richardson), who was recently diagnosed with psychosis.
Ste has HUGE suspicions about Jez Blake (Jeremy Sheffiedl) and is on a mission to prove Jez is hiding something.
Ste's certain that Jez killed his cat, Fernando, and fears this could just be the tip of the iceberg.
Ste’s sister, Leela Lomax (Kirsty-Leigh Porter) is worried about her brother’s obsession with proving Jez is evil and encourages him to book an appointment with his doctor about his mental health.
However, once Leela has left, Ste secretly cancels the GP appointment and also chucks away the medication he is on for his psychosis!
Over at the Osborne’s, Pearl Anderson (Dawn Hope) interrupts a moment between Darren Osborne (Ashley Taylor-Dawson) and his wife, Nancy (Jessica Fox) to say that their son, Oscar (Noah Holdsworth) isn’t in his bed.
Where has Oscar, who was recently hospitalised after being accidentally stabbed by Ro Hutchinson (Ava Webster) vanished to?
The answer soon becomes clear. Frankie is shocked to see her brother Oscar show up at the party where she’s been tasked with dealing drugs.
She warns him that he’s not safe there and tells him to go home, promising that she’ll come and visit him tomorrow.
As Oscar leaves, Ro spots him and rushes over to speak to him.
A devastated Ro attempts to apologise for the terrible accident that put him in hospital, but Oscar who is deaf, is unable to hear what Ro is saying.
Rather than be comforted by Ro, Oscar is frightened and as he rushes to get away he stumbles and falls over.
Has Ro just made things a whole lot worse for Oscar and for himself too?
Hollyoaks is available to stream from 7am Monday to Wednesday on Channel 4 or watch live on E4 at 7pm.
Tess is a senior writer for What’s On TV, TV Times, TV & Satellite and WhattoWatch.com She's been writing about TV for over 25 years and worked on some of the UK’s biggest and best-selling publications including the Daily Mirror where she was assistant editor on the weekend TV magazine, The Look, and Closer magazine where she was TV editor. She has freelanced for a whole range of websites and publications including We Love TV, The Sun’s TV Mag, Woman, Woman’s Own, Fabulous, Good Living, Prima and Woman and Home.
