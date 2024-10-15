Hollyoaks spoilers: Tony Hutchinson and Marie have a HOT date!

Tony Hutchinson has a date with Marie Fielding in Hollyoaks

Tony Hutchinson (Nick Pickard) is excited about his upcoming date with new love interest, Marie Fielding (Rita Simons) in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 7pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

When the pair meet up Marie is full-steam-ahead and is soon leaning in for a kiss, taking Tony by surprise.

Tony tells Marie that despite now being divorced, he still feels a bit weird being with her in the flat of The Dog and Marie begins to worry that it’s all too soon for him since he parted ways with wife, Diane (Alex Fletcher).

Sparks fly between Tony and Marie in Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Tony and Marie decide to enjoy a morning of tea and cake and keep things simple, however the chemistry is soon sizzling once again between the pair.

As the two of them flirt and giggle, one thing leads to another.

However, things take a VERY AWKWARD turn when Diane, who still has no clue that Tony is secretly seeing her friend Marie, arrives back early from her test.

Tony and Marie enjoy some flirting in Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

The good news is, she passed! The bad news is that Marie is hiding in the flat!

Is Diane about to discover what’s been going on or will she jump to a different conclusion and think Tony is seeing a different woman altogether?

Ste Hay is determined to get to the bottom of his husband James's death in Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Elsewhere, Ste Hay (Kieron Richardson) is trawling online for clues about his husband, James Nightingale’s (Gregory Finnegan) death.

Ste tells his sister, Leela Lomax (Kirsty-Leigh Porter) that he is convinced James is still alive.

A worried Leela insists that Ste’s mind is playing tricks on him and that he should instead be focusing on his son Lucas, (Oscar Curtis) who needs him to step up for him.

However Ste seems to become increasingly obsessed with the idea that James is not dead and suspects that Rex (Jonny Labey) knows the truth.

Ethan on his wedding day hours before his death. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Meanwhile Sienna Blake (Anna Passey) is behind bars following the untimely death of her new husband, Ethan Williams (Matthew James Bailey) on their wedding day.

Ethan plunged to his death after falling from a balcony at the wedding venue and Sienna has been accused of pushing him after discovering he had cheated on her with Vicky Grant (Anya Lawrence).

Tonight Sienna, who has been charged with murder, demands to see Vicky.

Sienna Blake has been charged with her husband Ethan's murder in Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Vicky’s dad Donny Clark (Louis Emerick) arrives home to find Robbie Roscoe (Charlie Wernham) and Vicky back together and learns of all the wedding day horror as Sienna’s father, Jez Blake (Jeremy Sheffield) lays the blame on Vicky, revealing that Vicky was pregnant with Ethan’s baby before having a termination.

Jez vows to find whoever has set up Sienna and framed her for Ethan's murder!

Vicky and her dad Donny visit Sienna in prison. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Later on Vicky and Donny visit Sienna.

Sienna surprises them both when she starts asking questions about whether Ethan was struggling after his brother Dave Chen-Williams (Dominic Power) died.

Vicky says that Ethan would never have taken his own life and done that to Sienna but that she also doesn’t believe Sienna would have pushed him.

What are both women up to as they seem to have become sudden allies?

Dillon has been avoiding Lucas Hay in Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Elsewhere, Dillon Ray (Nathaniel Dass) continues trying to keep away from his ex-boyfriend, Lucas even though it’s the last thing he wants to do.

Lucas, who has recently been released from a Young Offenders institute, was devastated when he found out Dillon is the father of his twin sister, Leah’s (Ela-May Demircan) baby.

Can the two lads ever make amends and move forward?

Hollyoaks is available to stream from 7am Monday to Wednesday on Channel 4 or watch live on E4 at 7pm.