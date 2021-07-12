‘Hollyoaks’ spoilers: Trish Minniver has an EVIL plan

Trish Minniver comes up with a very sly plan in Hollyoaks.



Trish Minniver (Denise Welsh) comes up with a very mean plan in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Dance teacher Trish has been piling the pressure on her pupils to perform for a special dance competition.

Pupil Leah Barnes has been looking forward to taking part in the dance competition. (Image credit: Channel 4 )

Earlier in the week, Leah Barnes (Ela-May Demircan) injured her foot but is so determined to take part in the competition she keeps her injury secret.

However when she fumbles the dance routine, Trish hatches a plan to leave Leah behind and not take her to the competition.

She encourages Leah to take a break from dancing to go and catch her assassin target as part of the game that Tom Cunningham (Ellis Hollins) and his wife Yazz (Haiesha Mistry) have set up to raise money for charity.

Tom Cunningham has arranged a Game of Assassins for charity. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Trish tells Leah that she spotted her target in the woods so Leah goes rushing off.

While she is away, sly Trish heads off to the competition venue with her team of dance pupils and deliberately leaves Leah behind in the village.

How will Leah react when she finds out what’s happened?

Tom Cunningham is taking his Game of Assassins idea VERY seriously. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Elsewhere, Tom gets swept away in the Game of Assassins and is taking the whole thing very seriously indeed. His wife, Yazz, has teamed up with Romeo Nightingale (Owen Warner) but their ideas keep clashing with Tom’s rules.

Tom Cunningham and Romeo Nightingale aren't on the same page when it comes to the game plans. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Meanwhile, it’s prom week at Hollyoaks’s High. Brooke Hathaway (Talia Grant) asks Nancy Osbourne (Jessica Fox) and Darren (Ashley Taylor Dawson) for help in finding her a special outfit for the night of celebration.

Can Nancy come to Brooke's rescue?

Sienna Blake no longer knows who to believe. (Image credit: Channel 4)

Plus, following the shocking new accusation regarding Brody Hudson (Adam Woodward) that has come to light, Sienna Blake (Anna Passey) no longer knows what or who to believe.

And there’s no stopping scheming Summer Ranger (Rhiannon Clements) who takes her revenge plans to new extremes.

What has Summer lined up now and who is her next target?

Hollyoaks airs Monday-Thursday on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4 at 7pm.