Hollyoaks spoilers: TRUTH HURTS! Matthew-Jesus reduces John Paul to tears
By Tess Lamacraft published
Airs Friday 17 June 2022 on Channel 4 at 6.30pm.
Little Matthew-Jesus McQueen (Matthew Clohessy) brings his dad John Paul (James Sutton) to tears in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).
John Paul has been battling his alcoholism and hasn’t been able to be a good father to his son recently.
Earlier in the week John Paul’s mum, Sally St Claire (Annie Wallace) entrusted John Paul to take huge comic and superhero fan Matthew-Jesus to a special event.
However things took a turn for the worse and John Paul was soon drowning his sorrows by hitting the booze again.
Tonight John Paul is in bits when he sees a comic that Matthew-Jesus has written himself.
When John Paul gets roped into a playing a superhero game with his little one, he's devastated to realise that the villain in his son’s story is based on John Paul himself.
Will this be the wake-up call that John Paul needs to sort himself out and get help for his alcohol addiction?
Meanwhile, sinister Wendy Blissett (Jennifer Armour), the daughter of serial killer Silas Blissett (Jeff Rawle) has been left feeling exposed after Sally overheard her telephone conversation with Silas.
Wendy, who is usually as cool as a cucumber, is suddenly scrambling to protect her evil plans involving Mercedes McQueen son Bobby Costello (Jayden Fox).
How far is a ruthless Wendy prepared to go to save her skin?
Elsewhere, Charlie Dean (Charlie Behan) and Sienna Blake (Anna Passey) both work at making amends with their loved ones.
But have they left it too late?
Plus, manipulative and twisted Eric Foster (Angus Castle-Doughty) sets his sights on another of the Hollyoaks teens.
Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4 at 7pm
Tess is a senior writer for What's On TV, TV Times, TV & Satellite and WhattoWatch.com She's been writing about TV for over 25 years and worked on some of the UK's biggest and best-selling publications including the Daily Mirror where she was assistant editor on the weekend TV magazine, The Look, and Closer magazine where she was TV editor. She has freelanced for a whole range of websites and publications including We Love TV, The Sun's TV Mag, Woman, Woman's Own, Fabulous, Good Living, Prima and Woman and Home.
