Hollyoaks spoilers: TRUTH HURTS! Matthew-Jesus reduces John Paul to tears

John Paul McQueen with his son Matthew-Jesus in Hollyoaks.

Little Matthew-Jesus McQueen (Matthew Clohessy) brings his dad John Paul (James Sutton) to tears in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

John Paul has been battling his alcoholism and hasn’t been able to be a good father to his son recently.

Earlier in the week John Paul’s mum, Sally St Claire (Annie Wallace) entrusted John Paul to take huge comic and superhero fan Matthew-Jesus to a special event.

However things took a turn for the worse and John Paul was soon drowning his sorrows by hitting the booze again.

John Paul plays a game with Matthew Jesus but it ends in tears. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Tonight John Paul is in bits when he sees a comic that Matthew-Jesus has written himself.

When John Paul gets roped into a playing a superhero game with his little one, he's devastated to realise that the villain in his son’s story is based on John Paul himself.

Will this be the wake-up call that John Paul needs to sort himself out and get help for his alcohol addiction?

Wendy (left) has been manipulating Bobby against his mother Mercedes (right). (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Meanwhile, sinister Wendy Blissett (Jennifer Armour), the daughter of serial killer Silas Blissett (Jeff Rawle) has been left feeling exposed after Sally overheard her telephone conversation with Silas.

Wendy, who is usually as cool as a cucumber, is suddenly scrambling to protect her evil plans involving Mercedes McQueen son Bobby Costello (Jayden Fox).

How far is a ruthless Wendy prepared to go to save her skin?

Sinister Eric Foster sets his sights on a new Hollyoaks teen. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Elsewhere, Charlie Dean (Charlie Behan) and Sienna Blake (Anna Passey) both work at making amends with their loved ones.

But have they left it too late?

Plus, manipulative and twisted Eric Foster (Angus Castle-Doughty) sets his sights on another of the Hollyoaks teens.

Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4 at 7pm