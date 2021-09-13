‘Hollyoaks' spoilers: Warren Fox is in a panic when he realises his error

Warren Fox (Jamie Lomas) is sent into a panic in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

The day starts with a hungover Warren deciding to cut ties with his ruthless boss and business partner, Fergus Collins (Robert Beck) after Fergus tried to rope him into his drug deal.

Fergus Collins piles the pressure on Warren Fox. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

However, when Warren reveals he wants out, Fergus reminds him that he has little left in his life apart from their partnership.

Just as Fergus is piling on the pressure, Warren suddenly remembers he left an incriminating voicemail for his son, Joel Dexter (Rory Douglas Speed).

Can a panicked Warren get to Joel in time to do damage control?

Meanwhile, a curious Fergus pounces and is determined to find out what is on the voicemail so he can use it to his advantage.

When an opportunity presents itself, Fergus has no qualms in dragging his girlfriend Trish Minniver (Denise Walsh) into his grubby plans.

Damon Kinsella has been floored by recent events. (Image credit: C4)

Elsewhere, Damon Kinsella (Jacob Roberts) struggles to celebrate his birthday after recent shocking events.

An upset Damon gives Liberty Savage (Jessamy Stoddart) an ultimatum.

Plus, Mercedes McQueen (Jennifer Metcalfe) can’t bring herself to tell her son Bobby the truth about Sylver (David Tag) wanting to end their marriage.

Mercedes McQueen can't bear to tell her son Bobby the truth. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

When John Paul McQueen (James Sutton) confronts Mercedes about lying to Bobby, he realises she’s clinging onto the hope that she’ll be able to fix things with Sylver.

However, is Bobby about to discover the shocking truth himself?

Later, corrupt blackmailer, Fergus, breaks the news that Sylver’s loan has increased by five times.

When Mercedes finds out she wants to make things right and has a BIG proposition for Fergus.

What is she offering?

Homeless Cher Winters realises she's not welcome at the Cunninghams'. (Image credit: Channel 4 )

Meanwhile, Tom Cunningham (Ellis Hollins) is struggling with Sylver’s daughter, Cher Winters (Bethannie Hare) doing nothing while she’s staying under his roof.

However, Cher, who has been kicked out of the McQueen’s home after accidentally poisoning her dad and landing him in a coma, soon overhears an argument between Tom and his wife, Yazz (Haiesha Mistry).

Cher realises she’s not very welcome at the Cunninghams'. Will she decide it’s time to move on?

Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4 at 7pm