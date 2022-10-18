Hollyoaks spoilers: WHAT'S WRONG? Serious health scare for Nancy Osborne?

Nancy Osborne is worried about her health in Hollyoaks.

Nancy Osborne (Jessica Fox) has serious worries about her health in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Earlier on, deputy head Nancy is going head-to-head with her competitive Hollyoaks High colleague, Olivia Bradshaw.

The two women have already decided they are going to compete against one another at the upcoming Duathlon.

Tonight Olivia is gloating when she tells Nancy she’s already managed to raise £2,000 for her chosen charity.

Olivia pictured with her fiancé Prince McQueen in Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Nancy is sick of always trailing in Olivia’s wake and when Olivia’s not looking, Nancy has a peek in Olivia’s notebook to access the donation page.

However, she’s in for a surprise when she makes a VERY interesting discovery.

What has Olivia been up to and is there something suspicious about the huge charity donation she’s been boasting about?

Sally St Claire (above) is very unimpressed with Nancy's behaviour in Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

However, things quickly turn sour when Nancy finds herself in trouble with head teacher, Sally.

A forlorn Nancy uses her afternoon off to drown her frustrations by having a large glass of wine.

However, later on when she’s heading back to the school she starts to panic when her vision completely blurs.

Colleagues Olivia (above) and Nancy have become bitter rivals in Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Olivia quickly intervenes and seizes the opportunity to accuse Nancy of smelling of wine.

Sally is fuming and accuses Nancy of being drunk on school grounds.

A sheepish Nancy quickly excuses herself but is something much more serious going on with Nancy?

And could this be her MS surfacing again?

Nancy got re-married to Darren Osborne earlier this year in Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Meanwhile, an explosive argument breaks out between Sienna Blake (Anna Passey) and Leela Lomax (Kirsty-Leigh Porter) about Sienna’s reckless behaviour which was shown in yesterday’s episode.

When Sienna bites back with a brutal confession, will the friendship between the two women be destroyed?

Sienna Blake and Ethan Williams have been getting VERY close recently in Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Plus, DeMarcus Westwood (Tomi Ade) has let off steam and got rid of all his pent-up emotions and finally seems to be back on form.

However, his worried dad, Felix Westwood (Richard Blackwood) is not wholly convinced and decides to book an appointment with a therapist.

Will father and son be able to work out their ongoing issues?

Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on C4 at 6.30pm

Switch over to catch the next episode at 7:00pm on E4

Or stream the episodes first on All4