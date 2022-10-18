Hollyoaks spoilers: WHO'S THAT MAN? Tony Hutchinson is shocked by a mystery newcomer!
Airs Monday 24 October 2022 on Channel 4 at 6.30pm.
There’s a huge shock in store for Tony Hutchinson (Nick Pickard) in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).
Earlier on, Tony’s wife, Diane (Alex Best) starts to get paranoid that her husband has a secret admirer when he receives a bouquet of flowers and a card requesting a meeting.
However things are not as they seem. The ‘secret admirer’ turns out to be new villager, Beau (played by Jon-Paul Bell).
But what does Beau want from Tony and why is he sending him flowers?
As events progress, the Hutchinson family could be in for one HUGE shock involving Tony.
What has Beau just revealed?
Elsewhere, Eric Foster (Angus Castle-Doughty) who was responsible for spiking drinks on The Love Boat, confides in his sister Verity Hutchinson (Eva O’Hara).
Eric pleads with Verity to back his up when lawyer Verity threatens to shut down The Love Boat altogether.
However, things quickly take a sinister turn when Verity confronts Eric about the amount of time he spends with his online network and is horrified when Eric suddenly lashes out at her!
Plus, Felix Westwood (Richard Blackwood) is upset when he receives a divorce settlement from his estranged wife, Martine (Kelle Bryan).
It seems like there is no going back now and this is the final nail in the coffin for their relationship.
His mates, Warren Fox (Jamie Lomas) and Scott Drinkwell (Ross Adams) attempt to raise Felix’s spirits by creating a dating profile for him on-line.
However, their good intentions could be a little too much for Felix who thinks it’s too soon to be thinking about dating again.
Meanwhile, Liberty Savage (Jessamy Stoddart) comes clean to her boyfriend Damon Kinsella (Jacob Roberts) about her infidelity.
Will Damon be able to forgive and forget, or is this another couple who are on the rocks?
Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on C4 at 6.30pm
Switch over to catch the next episode at 7:00pm on E4
Or stream the episodes first on All4
Tess is a senior writer for What’s On TV, TV Times, TV & Satellite and WhattoWatch.com She's been writing about TV for over 25 years and worked on some of the UK’s biggest and best-selling publications including the Daily Mirror where she was assistant editor on the weekend TV magazine, The Look, and Closer magazine where she was TV editor. She has freelanced for a whole range of websites and publications including We Love TV, The Sun’s TV Mag, Woman, Woman’s Own, Fabulous, Good Living, Prima and Woman and Home.
