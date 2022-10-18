Hollyoaks spoilers: WHO'S THAT MAN? Tony Hutchinson is shocked by a mystery newcomer!

Tony Hutchinson is shocked by the new arrival (above) in Hollyoaks on Channel 4.

There’s a huge shock in store for Tony Hutchinson (Nick Pickard) in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Earlier on, Tony’s wife, Diane (Alex Best) starts to get paranoid that her husband has a secret admirer when he receives a bouquet of flowers and a card requesting a meeting.

However things are not as they seem. The ‘secret admirer’ turns out to be new villager, Beau (played by Jon-Paul Bell).

But what does Beau want from Tony and why is he sending him flowers?

As events progress, the Hutchinson family could be in for one HUGE shock involving Tony.

What has Beau just revealed?

Eric Foster lashes out at his sister Verity in Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Elsewhere, Eric Foster (Angus Castle-Doughty) who was responsible for spiking drinks on The Love Boat, confides in his sister Verity Hutchinson (Eva O’Hara).

Eric pleads with Verity to back his up when lawyer Verity threatens to shut down The Love Boat altogether.

However, things quickly take a sinister turn when Verity confronts Eric about the amount of time he spends with his online network and is horrified when Eric suddenly lashes out at her!

Felix Westwood is left feeling dejected in Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Plus, Felix Westwood (Richard Blackwood) is upset when he receives a divorce settlement from his estranged wife, Martine (Kelle Bryan).

It seems like there is no going back now and this is the final nail in the coffin for their relationship.

His mates, Warren Fox (Jamie Lomas) and Scott Drinkwell (Ross Adams) attempt to raise Felix’s spirits by creating a dating profile for him on-line.

However, their good intentions could be a little too much for Felix who thinks it’s too soon to be thinking about dating again.

Damon Kinsella (above) is rocked by Liberty's confession in Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Meanwhile, Liberty Savage (Jessamy Stoddart) comes clean to her boyfriend Damon Kinsella (Jacob Roberts) about her infidelity.

Will Damon be able to forgive and forget, or is this another couple who are on the rocks?

Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on C4 at 6.30pm

Switch over to catch the next episode at 7:00pm on E4

Or stream the episodes first on All4