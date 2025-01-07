Hollyoaks spoilers: Will JJ Osborne be found guilty?

JJ (left) is about to hear the jury's verdict. Will he be found guilty?

Tensions are mounting for JJ Osborne (Ryan Mulvey) and his twin sister Frankie Osborne (Isabelle Smith) as they await the jury’s verdict in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 7pm (See our TV Guide for full listings.)

JJ is on trial for abusing Frankie.

Will there be justice for his twin when the jury delivers its verdict in tonight’s episode?

Or will JJ be walking away a free man?

Things got very emotional when Frankie was called to the stand. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Meanwhile, Donny Clark (Louis Emerick) has come out of retirement and is returning to the police force.

Donny is thrilled to tell his partner Misbah Maalik (Harvey Virdi) that he is going back to his detective roots.

When Rex (Jonny Labey) starts quizzing Donny about Dillon Ray (Nathaniel Dass), Donny tells Rex that he knows Dillon has been taking drugs recently and that he is certain Rex has got something to do with it.

Are things about to get heated between Rex and Donny?

Donny is returning to the police force. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Elsewhere, more surprise revelations surface about Dodger Savage (Danny Mac) who has recently made his shock return to Hollyoaks.

In tonight’s episode we discover more about what has brought Dodger back and the mysterious links he has been keeping under wraps.

We also discover that Dodger and Maxine Minniver (Nikki Sanderson) are dating! However, it seems that Maxine is in the dark about the secret life Dodger is keeping well hidden.

Maxine is in a relationship with Dodger! (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Plus, over at the Blake’s, more revelations emerge as bad deeds from the past start to colour the family’s future.

What sinister secrets are coming home to roost?



Hollyoaks is available to stream from 7am Monday to Wednesday on Channel 4 or watch live on E4 at 7pm.