Hollyoaks spoilers: Will Warren Fox live to see another Christmas?

Warren Fox fears this Christmas could be his last.

It’s Christmas Eve and Warren Fox (Jamie Lomas) is determined to win back his kids in tonight’s episode of Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Warren, whose health has been fading fast and urgently needs a liver transplant, is fearful this could be his last ever Christmas.

His mother, Norma Crow, (Glynis Barber) is desperate to find him a donor who is a suitable match but time is running out.

As Warren wraps up presents for his children, Sophie and Sebastian he is terrified this will be his final chance to spend time with them.

Warren wraps up presents for his children Sophie and Sebastian in Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Meanwhile Ethan Williams (Matthew James-Bailey) heads over to Sienna Blake’s (Anna Passey) hoping for a bit of Christmas romance.

However his face falls when he’s put to work wrapping up presents with Joel Dexter (Rory Douglas-Speed).

Their gift preparation is interrupted when an unwelcome Warren bowls in hoping to spend time with Sophie and Sebastian.

However, an ailing Warren goes crashing into the Christmas tree and ruins some of the presents underneath as his scared kids watch on in alarm.

Sienna decides that enough is enough!

Sienna Blake doesn't Warren coming anywhere near her and the children in Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Meanwhile Grace Black (Tamara Wall) makes a shocking discovery about Norma who seems to be up to something sinister.

Plus, Tony Hutchinson (Nick Pickard) finds a big box of presents that his sister, Verity (Eva O’Hara) had bought shortly before her sudden death.

Tony decides to play Santa and sets about distributing them to their recipients in the village.

Verity (far right) pictured on a girls night out just weeks before her tragic death. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Elsewhere Juliet Nightingale (Niamh Blackshaw) has her first chemo session but she is still hiding the truth about her recent diagnosis from her closest friends and family.

Before her appointment she heads to see her brother Romeo Nightingale (Owen Warner), who still has no clue about Juliet’s cancer and has organised a special Christmas surprise for her.

What has he arranged and how will Juliet take it?

Romeo has got special plans for his sister Juliet in Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Later on, Juliet slips up and tells her ex, Nadira Vali (Ashling O’Shea) that she is due to be at the hospital.

However, instead of telling Nadira the truth about her appointment, she covers her tracks and lies that she's going there to meet nurse Peri Lomax (Ruby O’Donnell).

Juliet spins more lies to Nadira (left) to cover up her hospital appointment. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Juliet tells a stunned Nadira that she and Peri have decided to give their relationship another go which is why she's going to meet her!

Will Nadira and Peri realise they have both been lied to and when will they get to the bottom of exactly what Juliet is hiding?

Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on C4 at 6.30pm

Switch over to catch the next episode at 7:00pm on E4

Or stream the episodes first on All4