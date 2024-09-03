Home and Away spoilers: Are Xander and Dana on... or OFF?

Is Xander having second thoughts about getting back together with Dana on Home and Away?

Xander Delaney (played by Luke Van Os) and Dana Matheson (Ally Harris) have got back together on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).

Dana previously broke-up with Xander after he failed to believe her suspicions about con woman, Bronte Langford.



But after Xander's near-death experience following a surfing accident, Dana has realised she does still want to be with him.



On today's episode of the Aussie soap, Xander arranges a romantic dinner for them at his apartment.

Hospital nurse Dana is a bit annoyed since Xander is supposed to still be taking it easy after his accident.



However, she appreciates his romantic actions.



But the morning after the night before, Xander is suddenly in a different mood.



WHAT is up with him?



Dana is left reeling when Xander voices his fears that she only got back with him because of the accident!



Is Xander right?



Should Dana and Xander really be together again if it is for the WRONG reasons?

Xander had a near-death experience after a surfing accident on Home and Away... (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Irene Roberts (Lynne McGranger) seems to be in a better mood, much to the relief of her Diner co-workers, Leah Patterson (Ada Nicodemou) and Marilyn Chambers (Emily Symons).

However, the ladies remain unaware that recovering alcoholic Irene has recently fallen off the wagon and started drinking again...



Irene has sworn friend John Palmer (Shane Withington) to secrecy, after agreeing to attend an AA meeting.



With an article in The Coastal News about how Irene and Leah were conned by Bronte Langford not helping matters, Irene is secretly driven to hit the bottle again.



After pouring herself a generous glass of wine at dinner, it's not long before Irene goes for another round...

Irene tries to convince Leah and Marilyn that she is OK on Home and Away. (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

