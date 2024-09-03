Home and Away spoilers: Are Xander and Dana on... or OFF?
Airs Wednesday 11 September 2024 at 1:45pm on Channel 5.
Xander Delaney (played by Luke Van Os) and Dana Matheson (Ally Harris) have got back together on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
Dana previously broke-up with Xander after he failed to believe her suspicions about con woman, Bronte Langford.
But after Xander's near-death experience following a surfing accident, Dana has realised she does still want to be with him.
On today's episode of the Aussie soap, Xander arranges a romantic dinner for them at his apartment.
Hospital nurse Dana is a bit annoyed since Xander is supposed to still be taking it easy after his accident.
However, she appreciates his romantic actions.
But the morning after the night before, Xander is suddenly in a different mood.
WHAT is up with him?
Dana is left reeling when Xander voices his fears that she only got back with him because of the accident!
Is Xander right?
Should Dana and Xander really be together again if it is for the WRONG reasons?
Irene Roberts (Lynne McGranger) seems to be in a better mood, much to the relief of her Diner co-workers, Leah Patterson (Ada Nicodemou) and Marilyn Chambers (Emily Symons).
However, the ladies remain unaware that recovering alcoholic Irene has recently fallen off the wagon and started drinking again...
Irene has sworn friend John Palmer (Shane Withington) to secrecy, after agreeing to attend an AA meeting.
With an article in The Coastal News about how Irene and Leah were conned by Bronte Langford not helping matters, Irene is secretly driven to hit the bottle again.
After pouring herself a generous glass of wine at dinner, it's not long before Irene goes for another round...
Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on Channel 5
Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR
The series is also available to stream on My5
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters. Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave? Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy. He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.