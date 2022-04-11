Home and Away spoilers: Can Alf Stewart get through to STUBBORN Roo?

Alf tries to put an end to Roo's dispute with her mum Martha.

Alf Stewart (played by Ray Meagher) tries to get Roo (Georgie Parker) to make peace with Martha in Home and Away (1:15pm - see our TV Guide for listings).

Roo is still annoyed with her mum Martha (Belinda Giblin) for refusing her offer of a kidney for a transplant that could save her life…

Martha was caught up in the toxic gas attack at Summer Bay eatery Salt last year and was left in urgent need of a new kidney.

Roo offered to be a donor, but Martha didn’t want her daughter to take such a risk for her.

As Martha’s health continued to decline, Roo accused her of giving up on life and has been struggling to see things from her mum’s point of view.

Poor Alf has been caught between his wife and daughter ever since, but this week he makes another attempt to heal the rift…

After receiving news that Martha’s condition has worsened, Alf decides to visit Martha in Merimbula, where she’s currently taking time out at her country cottage and puts pressure on Roo to join him.

But Roo’s not ready to play happy families and stubbornly refuses to visit her mum.

And as Alf continues to try and sort things out between Roo and Martha, he just ends up making things a whole lot worse and drives a wedge between him and his daughter…

After Justin Morgan (James Stewart) advises her to make the most of the time she has left with her mum, Roo feels pressured to repair things with Martha and doesn’t appreciate being pushed into a corner…

Eventually, Alf decides to ease off and tells Roo that it’s up to her what she wants to do but softly reminds her that both he and Martha would love for her to go to Merimbula…

What will Roo decide to do?

Justin encourages Theo Poulos (Matt Evans) to reconnect with his parents, but once again the conversation is shut down. As Justin wonders why Theo is being so bloody-minded, he wishes his other half Leah Patterson-Baker (Ada Nicodemou) was back in the bay to help the youngster open up about his feelings…

After returning Ari Parata’s body to his native New Zealand, a heartbroken Nikau (Kawakawa Fox-Reo) and Tane (Ethan Browne) are back in Summer Bay and the family being to feel the hole that Ari has left in their lives.

As the Parata’s continue to grieve for Ari, Dean Thompson (Patrick O’Connor) feels guilty for not offering to help the family in some way… but he soon has an idea about how he could help when he notices the gym is still closed. What if he got it up and running again? Although Ziggy Astoni (Sophie Dillman) wonders what Dean knows about running a gym, he’s determined to get those gym doors open again!

