Home and Away spoilers: There's a new foster kid at Summer Bay House!
Airs Monday 7 April 2025 at 1:45pm on 5.
Roo Stewart (played by Georgie Parker) has agreed to an emergency foster placement on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
Roo tells her dad Alf (Ray Meagher) and family friend, Marilyn Chambers (Emily Symons), about 14-year-old Eliza Sherwood (Martha Kate Morgan).
After a MYSTERY fire at her last foster home, Eliza is suddenly in need of somewhere to live.
At Summer Bay House, Eliza gets a warm welcome from Roo, Alf and Marilyn.
But the teenager is clearly still haunted by the intense fire that trapped her foster siblings inside the burning house...
Could Eliza have had anything to do with the fatal blaze?
Harper Matheson (Jessica Redmayne) decides to come clean and tell Tane Parata (Ethan Browne) that she does want a BIG wedding after all.
The couple had originally agreed on a "no fuss" ceremony ahead of the birth of their baby.
However, when Harper's sister Dana (Ally Harris) discovers that Tane has managed to talk Harper into downsizing the wedding plans again, she decides to have a word...
Dana warns Tane to start listening to what Harper wants.
As right now, the couple are far from on the same page about their Big Day!
Eden Fowler (Stephanie Panozzo) and Cash Newman (Nicholas Cartwright) are officially back together again.
But it's still a surprise to many of their friends, considering the way Cash dumped his then fiancee Eden on the day of his sister Felicity's funeral.
Eden's housemate, Remi Carter (Adam Rowland), remains strongly opposed to her jumping back into bed with her ex.
What is she thinking?
Will Remi's disapproval lead Eden to begin to wonder if she has made the right decision?
Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on 5
