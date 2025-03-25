Home and Away spoilers: Can Kirby convince Leah to attend her court date?
Leah Patterson (played by Ada Nicodemou) is taking a stand by refusing to attend her upcoming court date on Home and Away! (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
Leah was arrested for vandalism during the recent protest against the advertising agency that used unauthorised photos of Kirby Aramoana (Angelina Thomson).
Alf Stewart (Ray Meagher) and his daughter Roo (Georgie Parker) both understand Leah's argument about the way the media digitally alters so many images.
But they are worried Leah could land in serious trouble with the law if she doesn't show-up to court tomorrow.
Kirby still feels a sense of responsibility for what happened during the protest.
After all, Leah and the other ladies all turned-out to support her.
Can Kirby convince Leah to attend her court date?
Harper Matheson (Jessica Redmayne) and her sister Dana (Ally Harris) remain at odds over the plans for Harper and Tane Parata's (Ethan Browne) upcoming wedding.
Harper just doesn't want to seem to discuss the wedding plans with Dana.
And is annoyed that her sister and others in Summer Bay may have their doubts about Tane and Harper getting engaged/married so quickly.
Is it all just because the couple are expecting a baby together?
The Matheson sisters get into another argument, with Harper threatening to UNINVITE Dana if she keeps gossiping around town about the wedding plans!
