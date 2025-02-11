Home and Away spoilers: Cash discovers a secret about Tim...

Cash Newman (played by Nicholas Cartwright) continues to ignore warnings to stop hassling his ex-fiancee, Eden Fowler (Stephanie Panozzo), and her new lover, Tim Russell (George Pullar), on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Copper Cash claims that he doesn't want to see Eden get messed around by therapist Tim.



Or is it just that Cash is jealous over seeing Eden move on with another man?



John Palmer (Shane Withington) is concerned when he witnesses the tension between Cash and the new lovers.



But when John tries to be a good friend and check on Cash, he is politely asked to leave!



Left alone, Cash continues to stalk Tim online and becomes curious about one of Tim's former therapy patients, Nerida Mullins (Ellie Gall)...



Nerida agrees to talk with Cash about Tim.



She reveals something that stops him in his tracks...

Meanwhile, Senior Constable Rose Delaney (Kirsty Marillier) is both alarmed and annoyed when she hears that Cash is still using Police resources to try and dig up dirt on Tim.



He is clearly crossing a line into harassment.



Rose definitely needs to shut down Cash's unofficial investigation before he goes too far...



But before she can, Tim arrives at the Police Station to make a complaint about Cash.



When Tim warns Cash to back-off and stop digging into his past, things threaten to take a violent turn...

