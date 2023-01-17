Home and Away spoilers: Cash Newman has a FAMILY REUNION
Airs Thursday 26 January 2023 at 1:45pm on Channel 5.
Cash Newman (played by Nicholas Cartwright) has mixed feelings about his foster dad, Gary, coming for a visit on today's episode of Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
He's looking forward to seeing Gary (Peter Phelps, Sons & Daughters, The Flying Doctors, Police Rescue) again, but is worried how his sister, Felicity (Jacqui Purvis), will react when she discovers he's gone against her wishes and reached out to Gary.
While an unsuspecting Felicity gets excited about sending out the wedding invitations for her and Tane Parata's (Ethan Browne) Big Day, Cash takes Gary out for breakfast at the Diner.
Cash suggests that Gary could try and repair his relationship with Felicity while he is in town.
But Gary is hesitant, Felicity has never been his biggest fan.
So why would things be different now?
Cash remains hopeful that Felicity will settle her differences with Gary and invite him to the wedding.
But how will the bride-to-be react when she returns home to the Parata house and finds Gary waiting for her in the living room...
Once again, Rose Delaney (Kirsty Marillier) gatecrashes her brother, Xander's (Luke Van Os) love life.
Rose arrives home to their shared apartment to hear giggles coming from Xander's bedroom, where he's having a very good time with Stacey Collingwood (Maleeka Gasbarri).
Rose knows better than to crash the scene for too long, and offers to make herself scarce.
But when Xander invites Stacey to spend a cosy night-in at the apartment, he's in for a SURPRISE...
Stacey has other plans... with another man!
Stacey is not interested in monogamy and likes dating multiple people at once.
If Xander is cool with that, Stacey would definitely like to see him again.
Xander faces a dilemma... is he really ready for non-monogamous dating?
Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on Channel 5
Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR
The series is also available to stream on My5
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters.
Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave?
Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy.
He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.
