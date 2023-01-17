Home and Away spoilers: Cash Newman has a FAMILY REUNION

Cash Newman (played by Nicholas Cartwright) has mixed feelings about his foster dad, Gary, coming for a visit on today's episode of Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



He's looking forward to seeing Gary (Peter Phelps, Sons & Daughters, The Flying Doctors, Police Rescue) again, but is worried how his sister, Felicity (Jacqui Purvis), will react when she discovers he's gone against her wishes and reached out to Gary.



While an unsuspecting Felicity gets excited about sending out the wedding invitations for her and Tane Parata's (Ethan Browne) Big Day, Cash takes Gary out for breakfast at the Diner.



Cash suggests that Gary could try and repair his relationship with Felicity while he is in town.



But Gary is hesitant, Felicity has never been his biggest fan.



So why would things be different now?



Cash remains hopeful that Felicity will settle her differences with Gary and invite him to the wedding.



But how will the bride-to-be react when she returns home to the Parata house and finds Gary waiting for her in the living room...

Is Felicity ready to see her foster dad Gary again on Home and Away? (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Once again, Rose Delaney (Kirsty Marillier) gatecrashes her brother, Xander's (Luke Van Os) love life.



Rose arrives home to their shared apartment to hear giggles coming from Xander's bedroom, where he's having a very good time with Stacey Collingwood (Maleeka Gasbarri).



Rose knows better than to crash the scene for too long, and offers to make herself scarce.



But when Xander invites Stacey to spend a cosy night-in at the apartment, he's in for a SURPRISE...



Stacey has other plans... with another man!



Stacey is not interested in monogamy and likes dating multiple people at once.



If Xander is cool with that, Stacey would definitely like to see him again.



Xander faces a dilemma... is he really ready for non-monogamous dating?

Is it all too good to be true for Xander and Stacey on Home and Away? (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

