Home and Away spoilers: Cash Newman is ROCKED by a blast from the past!

Cash is reunited with a face from his past…

Cash Newman (played by Nicholas Cartwright) is in for a shock when he turns up for the gig at Salt in Home and Away (1:15pm - see our TV Guide for listings).

Felicity's worried her band night at Salt will be a flop!

Cash Newman’s sister Felicity (Jacqui Purvis) is in a flap about the gig she’s organised at Salt.

She’s got a lot resting on it because it’s the first big event she’s organised since buying into the bar/restaurant. If it’s a disaster, her business partner and co-owner Mackenzie Booth (Emily Weir) might not trust her to do anything at the Summer Bay hot spot ever again!

Worried that nobody will turn up for the gig, she orders her brother to come.

Cash is under strict orders to attend the gig at Salt.

But what he doesn’t realise is that the band he’s going to see is Lyrik.

And as the story unfolds in today’s episode, it seems Cash has a history with one band member in particular…

Somehow the hunky cop missed all the fuss and noise that bandmates Bob (Rob Mallett), Eden (Stephanie Panozzo), Remi (Adam Rowland) and Kirby (Angelina Thomson) created when they arrived in the Bay last week! So he’s got no idea they are in town.

Lyrik recently rocked up in Summer Bay.

And when Felicity invites him to the gig, she fails to mention who’s performing and he doesn’t ask either so he’s got no idea what he’s letting himself in for!

The band kicks off their set with a BANG.

The music is great, the crowd is pumping and the drinks are flowing.

Mackenzie is loving it and brands it a total success, so Felicity can finally rest at ease.

She pulled it off!

And her boyfriend Tane Parata (Ethan Browne) couldn't be prouder!

Lyrik's gig at Salt is a runaway success!

When Cash arrives, however, he’s startled to realise that the band is Lyrik, but just as he’s about to make a quick exit, Dean Thompson (Patrick O’Connor) convinces him to stay and have a beer.

Cash reluctantly agrees to stick around, but complains to Felicity that she should have told him that Lyrik was playing, but she’s confused because she thought he loved the band…

When Cash tries to leave for the second time, he’s like a rabbit caught in the headlights as bandmate Eden (Stephanie Panozzo) suddenly jumps off the stage, leaps on the hunky cop and wraps her legs around him!

Cash is startled when Eden jumps on him mid-gig!

Felicity’s amused by Eden launching herself onto Cash, but he’s not impressed.

Eden's met Cash before, but what's the story?

Turns out, Cash used to have a thing for Eden, but that was a long time ago.

So if it’s ancient history, why does he overreact to Eden being in town?

Felicity can't understand what Cash's problem is.

At the end of the night, a giddy Mackenzie and Felicity celebrate a successful night,

After having some doubts about Felicity’s band night idea, Mac’s forced to eat some humble pie… and she’s fine with that!

She admits that her new co-owner was right all along - the band night was a great way to relaunch Salt.

And with that, the ladies make a toast to a new beginning as business partners.

Tane's proud of Felicity for organising a successful band night.

Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:15pm on Channel 5