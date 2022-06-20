Home and Away spoilers: Dean Thompson gets REVENGE on PK...

How far will Dean Thompson go to get even with PK on Home and Away?

Dean Thompson (played by Patrick O'Connor) is on the warpath after receiving a chilling threat against his young son, Jai, by baddie businessman, PK (Ryan Johnson) on Home and Away (1:15pm - see our TV Guide for listings)...



So when PK shows his face in the Surf Club, Dean SNAPS and attacks him in front of an alarmed John Palmer (Shane Withington)!



But PK seems to revel in Dean's anger.



Dean's girlfriend, Ziggy Astoni (Sophie Dillman) is alarmed when he refuses to report PK to the police, for fear of exposing his sister, Mackenzie Booth's (Emily Weir) connection to the dodgy dealer.



Dean is gonna handle things his way... and soon puts in a call to his River Boys buddies for some back-up!



Things take a terrible turn for PK when he is bundled into the boot of a car and kidnapped by Dean and his buddies!



But how far will Dean go to teach PK a lesson?



Later, Ziggy fears the worst when she catches Dean washing his bloodied knuckles in the kitchen sink..

Has PK pushed Dean too far on Home and Away? (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Roo Stewart (Georgie Parker) is getting stressed-out as the day of the transplant surgery approaches.



It's been such a long-time coming... but now it is FINALLY happening!



Marilyn Chambers (Emily Symons) checks in with Roo.



Is Roo more nervous than she is letting on?



But Marilyn is in for a surprise when Roo SNAPS!



WHY is Roo so anxious about the upcoming surgery?



Roo is stressed-out about the upcoming transplant surgery on Home and Away. (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Romance is blossoming between Theo Poulos (Matt Evans) and Chloe Anderson (Sam Barrett).



Or is it?



Theo drops into the Diner to see Chloe.



But unfortunately, nerves get the better of Theo and Chloe and they are left in a rather awkward exchange!



Both Justin Morgan (James Stewart) and John Palmer (Shane Withington) offer Theo some dating advice.



However, Theo has already convinced himself that he has been friend-zoned by Chloe!



Determined to get Chloe back onside, Theo invites her out for a drink.



So WHY does Theo then arrive for drinks with another female friend by his side?



WHAT exactly is Theo playing at?

Theo's follow-up date with Chloe is a DISASTER on Home and Away! (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

