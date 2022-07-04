Home and Away spoilers: Dean Thompson THREATENS Nathan...
By Simon Timblick published
Airs Wednesday 13 July 2022 at 1:15pm on Channel 5.
Dean Thompson (played by Patrick O'Connor) is determined to clear his name and prove he didn't murder PK on Home and Away (1:15pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
Otherwise, the surfer dude could be facing doing more time behind bars!
Dean is convinced he is being framed for PK's murder by poker player, Nathan Silva (Ryan Panizza), who has already caused a whole of trouble for Dean's sister, Mackenzie Booth (Emily Weir).
After doing a vanishing act, Dean makes tracks for a rundown house where his River Boy buddies, Nugget (Yure Covich) and Red (Luke Chiswell), are holding Nathan captive!
Dean is determined to force Nathan to confess to his crime one way or another.
But how far will Dean go to find out the truth?
Meanwhile, back in the Bay, Senior Constable Cash Newman (Nicholas Cartwright) has a warrant for Dean's arrest...
Will Dean manage to prove his innocence before it's too late?
Tane Parata (Ethan Browne) is slowly getting back on his feet, after his recent stabbing at Salt.
Tane's girlfriend, Felicity Newman (Jacqui Purvis), warns him to go easy on himself.
But she's more than happy to help with his recovery... with a bit of sexy business in the bedroom!
However, Felicity and Tane's loved-up bubble may be about to burst...
Felicity's policeman brother, Cash, is busy with the investigation into PK's murder.
And the copper is about to make a SHOCK discovery about his own sister's connection to the illegal gambling nights at Salt.
Uh-oh...
Meanwhile, Ziggy Astoni (Sophie Dillman) has been left fearing the worst after her boyfriend, Dean's sudden disappearance.
But she's been here before and fears he's involved in more murky business with his River Boy buddies.
After the police come calling with a warrant for Dean's arrest, Ziggy decides enough is enough.
She starts packing a bag.
Is Ziggy about to walk out on Dean?
Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:15pm on Channel 5
Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR
The series is also available to stream on My5
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters.
Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave?
Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy.
He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.
Get the latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Thank you for signing up to Whattowatch. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.