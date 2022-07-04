Home and Away spoilers: Dean Thompson THREATENS Nathan...

Things take a violent turn when Dean Thompson tracks down Nathan on Home and Away...

Dean Thompson (played by Patrick O'Connor) is determined to clear his name and prove he didn't murder PK on Home and Away (1:15pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Otherwise, the surfer dude could be facing doing more time behind bars!



Dean is convinced he is being framed for PK's murder by poker player, Nathan Silva (Ryan Panizza), who has already caused a whole of trouble for Dean's sister, Mackenzie Booth (Emily Weir).



After doing a vanishing act, Dean makes tracks for a rundown house where his River Boy buddies, Nugget (Yure Covich) and Red (Luke Chiswell), are holding Nathan captive!



Dean is determined to force Nathan to confess to his crime one way or another.



But how far will Dean go to find out the truth?



Meanwhile, back in the Bay, Senior Constable Cash Newman (Nicholas Cartwright) has a warrant for Dean's arrest...



Will Dean manage to prove his innocence before it's too late?

Dean confronts Nathan in a junkyard on Home and Away... (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Tane Parata (Ethan Browne) is slowly getting back on his feet, after his recent stabbing at Salt.



Tane's girlfriend, Felicity Newman (Jacqui Purvis), warns him to go easy on himself.



But she's more than happy to help with his recovery... with a bit of sexy business in the bedroom!



However, Felicity and Tane's loved-up bubble may be about to burst...



Felicity's policeman brother, Cash, is busy with the investigation into PK's murder.



And the copper is about to make a SHOCK discovery about his own sister's connection to the illegal gambling nights at Salt.



Uh-oh...

Tane is on the mend after his recent stabbing at Salt on Home and Away. (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Meanwhile, Ziggy Astoni (Sophie Dillman) has been left fearing the worst after her boyfriend, Dean's sudden disappearance.



But she's been here before and fears he's involved in more murky business with his River Boy buddies.



After the police come calling with a warrant for Dean's arrest, Ziggy decides enough is enough.



She starts packing a bag.



Is Ziggy about to walk out on Dean?

Ziggy attempts to track down missing boyfriend Dean on Home and Away... (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:15pm on Channel 5

Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR

The series is also available to stream on My5