‘Home and Away’ spoilers: Felicity Newman shares her TRAGIC past

Felicity Newman shares her TRAGIC past with Jasmine but is it any of it true?

Felicity Newman (played by Jacqui Purvis) shares the story of her past with Jasmine Delaney (Sam Frost) in Home and Away (6.00pm - see our TV Guide for full listings).

It’s a right old mess at the caravan park after two blokes got into a fight over Felicity and caused a load of damage in the process.

Felicity Newman has some clearing up to do. (Image credit: Endemol Shine)

As Felicity, Jasmine and Cash Newman (Nicholas Cartwright) clean up the mess, Roo Stewart (Georgie Parker) arrives at his caravan to inspect the damage and tells the Summer Bay cop that there have been complaints about his sister.

Roo Stewart tells Cash there have been complaints about Felicity. (Image credit: Endemol Shine)

While Cash tries to smooth things over with Roo, Jasmine and Felicity are left to sort out the rest of the mess which gives them a chance to talk.

Felicity opens up about her past. (Image credit: Endemol Shine)

Felicity gets talking about her parents and why Cash won’t talk about them. When she reveals that her dad was murdered, Jasmine realises the cause of Cash’s reluctance to discuss it.

Jasmine's shocked by Felicity's revelation. (Image credit: Endemol Shine)

But when Jasmine tells Cash what was said, he shoots down his sister’s theory and reveals what really happened…

Cash and Jasmine discuss Felicity's claims about her past. (Image credit: Endemol Shine)

Cash explains that his dad died by suicide after he was left with two children and a drought-affected farm, but his sister still refuses to come to terms with any of it.

Jasmine is overcome with emotions towards Cash and the pair finally kiss.

Felicity Newman bumps into one-night stand Tane. (Image credit: Endemol Shine)

After spending the night with Tane Parata (Ethan Browne) last week, Felicity bumps into him at the beach and convinces him to go swimming with her.

The pair have fun teasing one another but just as things heat up and Felicity offers to go home together for more fun, Tane declines the offer.

Later, Cash tries to talk to Felicity about their father’s death that night but as soon as the subject comes up, she bails and heads out for a drink at Salt and who should she meet but Tane?

Like Felicity, Tane’s also trying to forget his problems following his break-up with Ziggy Astoni (Sophie Dillman).

Felicity asks Tane to have a drink with her in Salt. (Image credit: Endemol Shine)

As Felicity talks Tane into having a drink with her, will the pair end up spending another night together?

Nikau decides to help his ex-girlfriend Bella. (Image credit: Endemol Shine)

Meanwhile, Bella Nixon (Courtney Miller) has decided to move on after Nikau Parata (Kawakawa Fox-Reo) made it clear they were over, so she’s ripped up all of her photos of him and is selling her camera. When Nikau realises what’s she planning, he takes matters into his own hands. What has he got planned?

Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:15pm/6:00pm on Channel 5

Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR.