Home and Away spoilers: Is Abigail ready to forgive her sister Eden?
Airs Wednesday 5 March 2025 at 1:45pm on Channel 5.
There's still bad blood between Abigail Fowler (played by Hailey Pinto) and her older sister, Eden (Stephanie Panozzo), on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
However, Abigail has now decided to cut her sister a break and withdraw her complaint against Eden's new man, therapist Tim Russell (George Pullar).
Abigail doesn't believe that Tim's other former patient, Nerida Mullins (Ellie Gall), is telling the truth about her supposed romantic relationship with Tim.
However, Tim still believes that copper Cash Newman (Nicholas Cartwright) has gone too far with his attempts to dig-up dirt and discredit him.
Surely it's all just jealous REVENGE since Tim is now dating Cash's ex-fiancee, Eden?
Tim arrives at the Police Station to make his own official complaint against Constable Newman!
Cash is starting to realise he has made a BIG mistake targeting Tim this way.
Unfortunately, the wheels are already in motion and Nerida is still out there with a grudge to settle...
Have Cash's actions now made both Tim and Eden potential targets?
Lyrik are back jamming together.
However, the band are causing noise complaints in the neighbourhood!
Senior Constable Rose Delaney (Kirsty Marillier) is not happy when she returns for a THIRD time to warn the rockers to keep the noise down.
But how are the band supposed to rehearse if they can't even play their music?
The next day, band member Remi Carter (Adam Rowland) receives a Noise Abatement warning in the post.
If the band don't stop disturbing the peace, they could be taken to court!
Lyrik need somewhere else they can rock out.
But where?
Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on Channel 5
Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR
The series is also available to stream on My5
