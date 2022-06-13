Home and Away spoilers: Is Logan Bennett to blame for the CRASH?

Logan Bennett is questioned further about the crash by policeman Cash on Home and Away...

Logan Bennett (played by Harley Bonner) had a lucky escape after being involved in a SHOCK car collision on Home and Away (1:15pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



A post-accident Logan is physically fine but mentally tormented.



The crash investigators are no closer to finding out WHO was at fault for the accident, which landed the other driver, Millie (Zara Zoe) in hospital and killed her friend, Jo.



However, after forensic evidence turns-up, policeman Cash Newman (Nicholas Cartwright) visits doctor Logan at Northern District Hospital to request a follow-up interview about the events of that fateful day.



At Yabbie Creek Police Station, Cash questions if Logan remembers how fast he was driving just before the crash?



Forensic evidence suggests that Logan was speeding...



Does this mean that Logan was to blame for the collision which killed a young woman?

Chloe Anderson (Sam Barrett) is feeling down-in-the-dumps after her visit to the Parata house.



It's no longer a safe space for Chloe, since Nikau Parata (Kawakawa Fox-Reo) read her SECRET diary and then confronted her at Ryder Jackson's farewell party.



With both her mum Mia and stepdad Ari gone, Chloe is starting to feel like Summer Bay is no longer home for her.



Theo Poulos (Matt Evans) is determined to boost Chloe's spirits, especially since it seems romance could FINALLY be blossoming between 'em.



So, kind-hearted Theo springs a romantic surprise for Chloe down on the beach.



Will Theo's romantic efforts put a smile back on Chloe's face?

Mackenzie Booth (Emily Weir) is all fired-up for REVENGE on PK (Ryan Johnson), after the Poker player tried to con her into thinking she owes him $100,000.



But is there another reason Mackenzie wants payback on the manipulative mystery man?



Mackenzie claims nothing happened between her and PK, after he made an indecent proposal for her to sleep with him in exchange for settling her "debt".



Yet she is acting as if she really did betray her unsuspecting boyfriend, Logan.



Mackenzie downloads to Ziggy Astoni (Sophie Dillman) that she has totally jeopardised her relationship with Logan.



Ziggy decides to dig deeper and asks if something really did happen between her and PK?



Will Mackenzie reveal what really happened inside PK's hotel room?



