Home and Away spoilers: Is Perri going to be found guilty of murder?

It's not looking good for Perri as the teenager stands trial over the death of his hated dad Carl on Home and Away...

Perri Hayes (played by Cantona Stewart) stands accused of murdering his abusive dad, Carl, on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Carl drowned in the backyard pool at the Parata house after teenager Perri acted in self-defence when his dad attacked him.



Just as the trial is about to begin, Perri considers going on run, knowing he could soon be sent to prison...



However, Perri's temporary guardian, Tane Parata (Ethan Browne), manages to convince the terrified lad to stay and fight and clear his name.

Tane and local copper Rose Delaney (Kirsty Marillier) take to the stand to testify during the trial.

But Tane loses his cool in the witness box and suddenly things are looking a LOT worse for Perri.



Just when it looks like the trial is sure to have a terrible outcome, Perri's lawyer, Jane Lazzari (Charlotte Friels), receives a mystery text message and hurries off...



It seems there's a SURPRISE and unexpected witness who could help clear Perri's name...



WHO is it?

It's not looking good for teenager Perri as his murder trial gets underway on Home and Away... (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Alf Stewart's (Ray Meagher) friends have noticed that he has been struggling since coming back to the Bay after visiting his wife, Martha, in Merimbula.



When John Palmer (Shane Withington) visits Alf to get approval for some important Surf Club business, Alf SNAPS and sends John packing!



Leah Patterson (Ada Nicodemou) soon hears about Alf's angry outburst and decides it's time to act...



But WHO can Leah call to help with Alf?

Leah is determined to help Alf on Home and Away. (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on Channel 5

Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR

The series is also available to stream on My5