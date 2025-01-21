Home and Away spoilers: Is Perri going to be found guilty of murder?
Airs Thursday 30 January 2025 at 1:45pm on Channel 5.
Perri Hayes (played by Cantona Stewart) stands accused of murdering his abusive dad, Carl, on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
Carl drowned in the backyard pool at the Parata house after teenager Perri acted in self-defence when his dad attacked him.
Just as the trial is about to begin, Perri considers going on run, knowing he could soon be sent to prison...
However, Perri's temporary guardian, Tane Parata (Ethan Browne), manages to convince the terrified lad to stay and fight and clear his name.
Tane and local copper Rose Delaney (Kirsty Marillier) take to the stand to testify during the trial.
But Tane loses his cool in the witness box and suddenly things are looking a LOT worse for Perri.
Just when it looks like the trial is sure to have a terrible outcome, Perri's lawyer, Jane Lazzari (Charlotte Friels), receives a mystery text message and hurries off...
It seems there's a SURPRISE and unexpected witness who could help clear Perri's name...
WHO is it?
Alf Stewart's (Ray Meagher) friends have noticed that he has been struggling since coming back to the Bay after visiting his wife, Martha, in Merimbula.
When John Palmer (Shane Withington) visits Alf to get approval for some important Surf Club business, Alf SNAPS and sends John packing!
Leah Patterson (Ada Nicodemou) soon hears about Alf's angry outburst and decides it's time to act...
But WHO can Leah call to help with Alf?
Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on Channel 5
Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR
The series is also available to stream on My5
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters. Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave? Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy. He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.
