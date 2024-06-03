Home and Away spoilers: Levi CONFESSES to wife Imogen...
Airs Tuesday 11 June 2024 at 1:45pm on Channel 5.
Just about everybody in Summer Bay now knows about the affair between Mackenzie Booth (played by Emily Weir) and married man, Levi Fowler (Tristan Gorey), on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
But Levi's wife Imogen (Georgia Blizzard) remains unaware that her husband has been playing away from home for months with his former hospital patient, Mackenzie.
While Mackenzie anxiously waits back in the Bay, Levi travels back to his home in the city to FINALLY come clean to Imogen...
Imogen has started to sense that Levi may have an issue with them starting a family.
So she's in for a SHOCK when she discovers that he has been having an affair.
AND is now leaving her to be with the other woman!
A heartbroken Imogen sends Levi packing... back into Mackenzie's arms.
The forbidden lovers are together again.
But is there more DRAMA to come?
It's all a bit awkward between Dana Matheson (Ally Harris) and Xander Delaney (Luke Van Os) after their one-night stand.
Dana is convinced their hook-up was a mistake.
But has been caught-in-the-act trying to find her dropped phone in Xander's bedroom.
Dana is surprised when Xander later admits that he was disappointed to discover she had done a runner the morning after the night before.
He actually thinks they could be more than just good friends!
Is this the moment that Dana has been waiting for, since she first developed THAT crush on Xander?
Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on Channel 5
Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR
The series is also available to stream on My5
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters. Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave? Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy. He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.