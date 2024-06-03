Home and Away spoilers: Levi CONFESSES to wife Imogen...

The time has arrived for Levi to come clean about his affair to unsuspecting wife Imogen on Home and Away...

Just about everybody in Summer Bay now knows about the affair between Mackenzie Booth (played by Emily Weir) and married man, Levi Fowler (Tristan Gorey), on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



But Levi's wife Imogen (Georgia Blizzard) remains unaware that her husband has been playing away from home for months with his former hospital patient, Mackenzie.



While Mackenzie anxiously waits back in the Bay, Levi travels back to his home in the city to FINALLY come clean to Imogen...



Imogen has started to sense that Levi may have an issue with them starting a family.



So she's in for a SHOCK when she discovers that he has been having an affair.



AND is now leaving her to be with the other woman!



A heartbroken Imogen sends Levi packing... back into Mackenzie's arms.



The forbidden lovers are together again.



But is there more DRAMA to come?

It's all a bit awkward between Dana Matheson (Ally Harris) and Xander Delaney (Luke Van Os) after their one-night stand.



Dana is convinced their hook-up was a mistake.



But has been caught-in-the-act trying to find her dropped phone in Xander's bedroom.



Dana is surprised when Xander later admits that he was disappointed to discover she had done a runner the morning after the night before.



He actually thinks they could be more than just good friends!



Is this the moment that Dana has been waiting for, since she first developed THAT crush on Xander?

