Home and Away spoilers: Mackenzie and Levi's secret is OUT!

Mackenzie and Levi face the fallout after their affair is EXPOSED on Home and Away...

Mackenzie Booth (played by Emily Weir) and her married lover, Levi Fowler (Tristan Gorey), are in BIG trouble on Home and Away!



Eden Fowler (Stephanie Panozzo) is on the warpath after finally discovering the truth about her brother Levi's SECRET AFFAIR with Salt bosslady, Mackenzie!



Levi desperately tries to do some damage control.



He tells Eden that his feelings for Mackenzie are real... and that he is in LOVE with her!



However, Eden is reminded about their own cheating dad and cannot forgive Levi for also cheating on his wife, Imogen.



As both Mackenzie and Levi suddenly find themselves named and shamed around town, the question is:



Will Eden tell Imogen all about WHAT her husband has really been up to with his former hospital patient, Mackenzie?

Levi is disgusted by her cheating brother Levi on Home and Away... (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Tane Parata (Ethan Browne) remains in Police custody, having been caught after going on the run with abandoned baby, Maia (aka Poppy).



Social worker Harper Matheson (Jessica Redmayne) is determined to argue Tane's case to Senior Sergeant Rose Delaney (Kirsty Marillier).



But she's not in the mood to listen.



Rose is furious that both Harper and her own boyfriend, Mali Hudson (Kyle Shilling), took matters into their own hands and tracked down Tane and the baby.



Rose confronts Mali and reprimands him for not informing the Police as soon as he found out where runaway Tane was hiding.



However, Mali disagrees and does not believe Tane is the bad guy.



However, Rose warns Mali that if her boss decides to press charges, then both Mali and Harper could also be in BIG trouble...

Rose warns Mali the Police could press charges against him on Home and Away... (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Mali clashes with girlfriend Rose after he defends Tane on Home and Away... (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on Channel 5

Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR

The series is also available to stream on My5