Home and Away spoilers: Mackenzie Booth HOOKS-UP with Kahu!
Airs Friday 23 June 2023 at 1:45pm on Channel 5.
Mackenzie Weir (played by Emily Weir) doesn't intend to mix business and pleasure with another man anytime soon on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
Mackenzie is trying to move on after the death of her one-time fiance, and temporary business partner, Gabe Miller.
But Salt bosslady, Mackenzie, can't help being impressed by the relentless optimism of flirty Kahu Parata (Jordi Webber).
Mackenzie agrees to help Kahu put together a business plan to launch his own fishing boat.
However, as Kahu continues to flirt with her, Mackenzie starts to wonder if a good-looking distraction might be just what she needs!
When Kahu makes a move on Mackenzie, it's not long before things get HEATED in the storeroom at Salt!
Meanwhile, Felicity Newman (Jacqui Purvis) still believes that her husband, Tane (Ethan Browne), is making a mistake by giving his cousin Kahu money.
Felicity believes Kahu is taking advantage of Tane's good nature.
So she decides to keep a closer eye on Kahu and find out exactly WHAT he is up to!
Marilyn Chambers (Emily Symons) comes clean to her Diner co-worker, Kirby Aramoana (Angelina Thomson), that she is in over her head with Stunning Organics.
The company are threatening to sue Marilyn if she tries to terminate her 12-month contract as a brand ambassador.
Kirby is not one to back down from a fight and encourages Marilyn to upload a video to social media, exposing the unethical nature of Stunning Organics.
However, the video backfires when the company threaten to SUE for defamation unless the damning video is removed immediately!
Will Marilyn and Kirby be forced to back down from the fight?
Remi Carter (Adam Rowland) fears that touring with Lyrik could put too much strain on his fragile relationship with Bree Cameron (Juliet Godwin).
Should Remi sacrifice touring with the band to support Bree through her past trauma?
Remi suggests staying at home, where the band could record an album.
But WHERE are they gonna find the money to fund the recording of the album?
Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on Channel 5
Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR
The series is also available to stream on My5
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters.
Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave?
Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy.
He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.