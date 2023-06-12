Home and Away spoilers: Mackenzie Booth HOOKS-UP with Kahu!

Mackenzie Weir (played by Emily Weir) doesn't intend to mix business and pleasure with another man anytime soon on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Mackenzie is trying to move on after the death of her one-time fiance, and temporary business partner, Gabe Miller.



But Salt bosslady, Mackenzie, can't help being impressed by the relentless optimism of flirty Kahu Parata (Jordi Webber).



Mackenzie agrees to help Kahu put together a business plan to launch his own fishing boat.



However, as Kahu continues to flirt with her, Mackenzie starts to wonder if a good-looking distraction might be just what she needs!



When Kahu makes a move on Mackenzie, it's not long before things get HEATED in the storeroom at Salt!



Meanwhile, Felicity Newman (Jacqui Purvis) still believes that her husband, Tane (Ethan Browne), is making a mistake by giving his cousin Kahu money.



Felicity believes Kahu is taking advantage of Tane's good nature.



So she decides to keep a closer eye on Kahu and find out exactly WHAT he is up to!

Felicity has already warned Tane about crafty Kahu on Home and Away. (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Marilyn Chambers (Emily Symons) comes clean to her Diner co-worker, Kirby Aramoana (Angelina Thomson), that she is in over her head with Stunning Organics.



The company are threatening to sue Marilyn if she tries to terminate her 12-month contract as a brand ambassador.



Kirby is not one to back down from a fight and encourages Marilyn to upload a video to social media, exposing the unethical nature of Stunning Organics.



However, the video backfires when the company threaten to SUE for defamation unless the damning video is removed immediately!



Will Marilyn and Kirby be forced to back down from the fight?

Marilyn and Kirby are threatened with LEGAL ACTION on Home and Away! (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Remi Carter (Adam Rowland) fears that touring with Lyrik could put too much strain on his fragile relationship with Bree Cameron (Juliet Godwin).



Should Remi sacrifice touring with the band to support Bree through her past trauma?



Remi suggests staying at home, where the band could record an album.



But WHERE are they gonna find the money to fund the recording of the album?

Is Remi ready to make a sacrifice for girlfriend Bree on Home and Away? (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on Channel 5

Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR

The series is also available to stream on My5