‘Home and Away’ spoilers: Mackenzie Booth turns down Logan Bennett! WHY?!

There's an obvious attraction between Mackenzie Booth (played by Emily Weir) and hunky doc Logan Bennett (Harley Bonner), so why does she turn down his offer of a date on Home and Away (6.00pm - see our TV Guide for full listings).

It’s been a while since Mackenzie had any romance in her life but it looks like hunky new doctor Logan Bennett could be a potential love interest.

The pair have shared a few interesting moments and seem to have a connection that hasn’t gone unnoticed by other people in Summer Bay!

When Mackenzie is gossipping with Ziggy Astoni (Sophie Dillman) down at the beach, she spots a shirtless Logan taking a shower after his swim.

Mackenzie goes to chat to a shirtless Logan. (Image credit: Endemol Shine)

Mackenzie decides to go over and flirt with Logan…

Mackenzie interrupts her gossipy chat with Ziggy to flirt with Logan! (Image credit: Endemol Shine)

…and it looks like she likes what she sees!

Logan Bennett has got Mackenzie's attention. (Image credit: Endemol Shine)

Later, when Logan goes to Salt, Mackenzie uses this chance to learn more about the new doctor, but their conversation is cut short when Logan receives a call from Kabul.

Mackenzie's keen to know more about Logan! (Image credit: Endemol Shine)

Having learnt that Logan was part of the Defence Force in Afghanistan, Mackenzie’s keen to find out more, but it’s clear he wants to give that particular topic of conversation a swerve and talk about something else.

In fact, he’d rather know more about her so he offers to buy her a drink when she finishes work, but she surprises everyone by turning him down! Why?

Logan asks Mackenzie to go on a date with him. (Image credit: Endemol Shine)

At the hospital, Dean’s happy when Logan arrives with a burger for him, but not so pleased when he discovers he’s going to be starting his physio.

Having already been in a major accident before, Dean knows how hard this road is going to be and after struggling with the session, he snaps at Ziggy and kicks out the physio, too!

It leaves Ziggy feeling confused. The pair have become close again of late and now he’s pushing her away again. What gives?

Bella has some harsh words for Nikau. (Image credit: Endemol Shine)

Although Nikau has made it clear he wants nothing to do with Bella, it seems he hasn’t made himself clear enough because Bella refuses to believe their relationship is over. When she catches up with him and tells him so, he’s even more blunt with her.

When Ari finds out what’s been going on, he tells Bella that Nikau’s not himself, reminding her that he’s recovering from a major head injury. Mackenzie, meanwhile, tells Bella not to wait for Nikau, draw a line in the sand and move on.

Taking those words on board, Bella goes over to Nikau and deals some harsh words of her own, which this time leave him feeling rattled…

Martha's enjoying the plans for the fundraiser. (Image credit: Endemol Shine)

Meanwhile, Roo and Martha are in good spirits as they work hard to organise the art fundraiser. Alf, however, isn’t quite so happy about it. He says it’s because Martha is pushing herself too hard and could be heading for another breakdown, but what’s the real reason?

Alf says he's worried that Martha's pushing herself too much. (Image credit: Endemol Shine)

Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:15pm/6:00pm on Channel 5

Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR.