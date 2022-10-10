Home and Away spoilers: Nikau Parata questions Heather about her past...
Airs Monday 17 October 2022 at 1:45pm on Channel 5.
Nikau Parata (played by Kawakawa Fox-Reo) is puzzled by Marilyn Chambers's (Emily Symons) SHOCK accusations against Heather Fraser (guest star Sofia Nolan) on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
But since Nikau is now hanging-out and hooking-up with new-girl-in-town Heather, he decides it wouldn't be a bad idea to try and find out more about her.
However, Heather manages to avoid answering Nikau's questions.
Instead, she tries to distract him with a cheeky game of "Never Have I Ever" over a bottle of vodka...
Meanwhile, Heather pretends to worry about Marilyn's state of mind after their confrontation at the Caravan Park.
Heather overplays her empathy for Marilyn's previous mental health issues in front of worried friends, Roo Stewart (Georgie Parker) and Leah Patterson (Ada Nicodemou).
But WHAT is Heather playing at, when she suggests it was Roo who told her about Marilyn's medical issues rather than Nikau?
Marilyn remains convinced that Heather is playing mind games with her, since finding THAT cryptic note and mystery baby photo outside the front door of Summer Bay House.
And it looks like Marilyn is right to worry.
Later that night, Marilyn falls asleep on the livingroom couch after a long, emotional day.
She's unaware as Heather creeps into the house and looms over her...
WHAT does Heather intend to do?
Rose Delaney (Kirsty Marillier) receives some unexpected news:
The policewoman is being nominated for a commendation award after leading the police surveillance and raid on the biker gang.
The case is about to go to court.
But Rose's brother, Xander (Luke Van Os), is confused when he finds her down-in-the-dumps over the news.
Worse, Rose tells Xander she is going to refuse the award!
WHAT is going on?
Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on Channel 5
Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR
The series is also available to stream on My5
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters.
Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave?
Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy.
He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.
