Home and Away spoilers: Nikau Parata questions Heather about her past...

Nikau Parata has questions for Heather about her past on today's episode of Home and Away...

Nikau Parata (played by Kawakawa Fox-Reo) is puzzled by Marilyn Chambers's (Emily Symons) SHOCK accusations against Heather Fraser (guest star Sofia Nolan) on Home and Away.



But since Nikau is now hanging-out and hooking-up with new-girl-in-town Heather, he decides it wouldn't be a bad idea to try and find out more about her.



However, Heather manages to avoid answering Nikau's questions.



Instead, she tries to distract him with a cheeky game of "Never Have I Ever" over a bottle of vodka...



Meanwhile, Heather pretends to worry about Marilyn's state of mind after their confrontation at the Caravan Park.



Heather overplays her empathy for Marilyn's previous mental health issues in front of worried friends, Roo Stewart (Georgie Parker) and Leah Patterson (Ada Nicodemou).



But WHAT is Heather playing at, when she suggests it was Roo who told her about Marilyn's medical issues rather than Nikau?

Marilyn tries to convince Leah that Heather is playing mind games with her on Home and Away...

Marilyn remains convinced that Heather is playing mind games with her, since finding THAT cryptic note and mystery baby photo outside the front door of Summer Bay House.



And it looks like Marilyn is right to worry.



Later that night, Marilyn falls asleep on the livingroom couch after a long, emotional day.



She's unaware as Heather creeps into the house and looms over her...



WHAT does Heather intend to do?

WHY isn't Rose happy about some BIG news on Home and Away?

Rose Delaney (Kirsty Marillier) receives some unexpected news:



The policewoman is being nominated for a commendation award after leading the police surveillance and raid on the biker gang.



The case is about to go to court.



But Rose's brother, Xander (Luke Van Os), is confused when he finds her down-in-the-dumps over the news.



Worse, Rose tells Xander she is going to refuse the award!



WHAT is going on?

