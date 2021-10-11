'Home and Away' spoilers: Nikau Parata wants Bella Nixon back!

Nikau Parata (played by Kawakawa Fox-Reo) has made it very clear that it's all over between him and ex-girlfriend Bella Nixon (Courtney Miller) on Home and Away (6.00pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Nikau's friends and family are not particularly impressed by the way he has handled the situation.



Especially after he broke Bella's heart by cheating on her with his then model agency boss Sienna Blake!



Ryder Jackson (Lukas Radovich) and his girlfriend Chloe Anderson (Sam Barrett) hate all the bad blood between Bella and Nikau.



But they try to stay out of it and avoid taking sides, since they themselves had a massive falling out over the situation previously.



Bella was prepared to give Nikau another chance but now she's truly fed-up with his hot/cold behaviour.



So she drops a BIG ultimatum on him: Make-up your mind about our relationship because you will not get another chance!



But Bella's ultimatum doesn't seem to be the wake-up call that Nikau needs.



WHO talks some sense into Nikau and convinces him to confess his true feelings for Bella?

Things are getting lusty and passionate between Logan and Mackenzie on Home and Away! (Image credit: Endemol Shine)

Logan Bennett (Harley Bonner) and Mackenzie Booth (Emily Weir) have FINALLY got it together!



Infact, the hospital doctor and restaurant boss can't seem to keep their hands off each other!



After exchanging flirty text messages all day, the pair hook-up at Mackenzie's apartment.



However, Mackenzie's attempts to find out more about Logan's past still hit a brick wall.



Are they in danger of being all surface and no substance?

Martha is worried about the online auction on Home and Away. (Image credit: Endemol Shine)

Martha Stewart (Belinda Giblin) is worried when the online art auction doesn't get off to a good start.



Why isn't anyone bidding on the artwork for sale?



Suddenly someone bids on a painting of Martha's husband Alf (Ray Meagher) fishing on the Pier.



However, Martha has her suspicions that a member of her own family is the secret bidder.



Is she right?

Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:15pm/6:00pm on Channel 5

Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR