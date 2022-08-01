Home and Away spoilers: Theo's exam joy is shortlived!
By Michael Darling published
Airs Wednesday 10 August 2022 at 1:15pm on Channel 5.
As Theo Poulos (played by Matt Evans) celebrates passing his exam and being cleared of cheating, his joy is shortlived when Justin (James Stewart) is the bearer of bad news in Home and Away (1:15pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
Theo is over the moon about passing his exam.
Not only is he thrilled that he’s passed with flying colours but it now means he’s been vindicated after his tutor accused him of cheating on an assignment…
When Leah Patterson-Baker (Ada Nicodemou) found out that Justin had written a TAFE assignment for Theo, she was horrified that her nephew had got a distinction by cheating so she convinced her partner to report it to Theo’s tutor…
But what neither of them realised is that Theo didn’t hand in Justin’s assignment but got the distinction on his own merit.
Accused of cheating, a gutted Theo had to sit an exam on the subject to prove he knew the topic inside out.
Theo hopes he can now move on and put the whole sorry saga behind him and celebrates the good news with Leah, Justin and his girlfriend Chloe Anderson (Sam Barrett).
Unfortunately for Theo, there’s more bad news on the horizon.
Justin’s received a phone call from the college and has learnt that he’s being suspended from teaching apprentices…
And with no one to teach Theo, it means his apprenticeship is now in jeopardy…
As Leah pops open the champagne, she can’t help but notice something is troubling Justin.
Not wanting to put a dampener on the celebration, Justin keeps a lid on things and saves it for when he can talk to Leah in private…
Leah’s horrified when Justin shares the news that his accreditation has been suspended and can no longer supervise Theo’s apprenticeship.
When the couple eventually break the news to Theo, he’s gutted…
As he tries to find a solution to the mess he’s caused, Justin decides to ask fellow mechanic Ziggy Astoni (Sophie Dillman) to take over Theo’s apprenticeship.
What he doesn’t realise is that Ziggy is hoping to get some time off to go on a road trip with her boyfriend Dean Thompson (Patrick O’Connor) and visit her sister Coco.
Will Ziggy put her plans on hold so she can help Justin out?
Meanwhile, as an enamoured Tex Wheeler (Lucas Lineham) jumps at the chance of going away with Rose Delaney (Rose Mariller) for a few days, Roo Stewart (Georgie Parker) and Marilyn Chambers (Emily Symons) brainstorm ideas to keep the hot handyman justifiably employed at the caravan park and bait shop.
Tex has stormed through the list of things that needed doing at both businesses, so there’s not really anything else for him to work on, but Roo can’t bring herself to fire him.
Can Roo and Maz come up with a to-do list that’s big enough to convince Alf Stewart (Ray Meagher) that Tex is needed around the place?
Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:15pm on Channel 5
Michael writes about TV for Woman, Woman's Own, Chat, What's On TV, TV Times, TV & Satellite Week and regularly contributes to whattowatch.com (opens in new tab).
After graduating from the University of Winchester with a degree in English and American Studies, he chose a career that combined his great passions in life – magazines and television – and he has primarily worked as a TV journalist for more than 25 years.
He loves classic sitcoms such as The Good Life, Hi-de-Hi! and Man About the House, as well as shows such as Downton Abbey, Call the Midwife, The Great Pottery Throwdown and The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.
Some of his favourite people who he has met over the years include Gillian Taylforth, Linda Robson, Sara Davies and Bradley Walsh!
