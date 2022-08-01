Home and Away spoilers: Theo's exam joy is shortlived!

Theo Poulos gets some bad news about his apprenticeship.

As Theo Poulos (played by Matt Evans) celebrates passing his exam and being cleared of cheating, his joy is shortlived when Justin (James Stewart) is the bearer of bad news in Home and Away (1:15pm - see our TV Guide for listings).

Theo is over the moon about passing his exam.

Not only is he thrilled that he’s passed with flying colours but it now means he’s been vindicated after his tutor accused him of cheating on an assignment…

When Leah Patterson-Baker (Ada Nicodemou) found out that Justin had written a TAFE assignment for Theo, she was horrified that her nephew had got a distinction by cheating so she convinced her partner to report it to Theo’s tutor…

But what neither of them realised is that Theo didn’t hand in Justin’s assignment but got the distinction on his own merit.

Accused of cheating, a gutted Theo had to sit an exam on the subject to prove he knew the topic inside out.

An elated Theo celebrates with his girlfriend Chloe. (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Theo hopes he can now move on and put the whole sorry saga behind him and celebrates the good news with Leah, Justin and his girlfriend Chloe Anderson (Sam Barrett).

Unfortunately for Theo, there’s more bad news on the horizon.

Justin's been banned from teaching apprentices. (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Justin’s received a phone call from the college and has learnt that he’s being suspended from teaching apprentices…

And with no one to teach Theo, it means his apprenticeship is now in jeopardy…

Theo hopes his worries are over as he celebrates with Chloe. (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

As Leah pops open the champagne, she can’t help but notice something is troubling Justin.

Leah can tell something is up with Justin. (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Justin struggles to hide his shock after receiving the phone call from Theo's tutor. (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Not wanting to put a dampener on the celebration, Justin keeps a lid on things and saves it for when he can talk to Leah in private…

Justin keeps the bad news to himself as Leah raises a toast to Theo. (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Leah’s horrified when Justin shares the news that his accreditation has been suspended and can no longer supervise Theo’s apprenticeship.

When the couple eventually break the news to Theo, he’s gutted…

Justin asks Ziggy for help. (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

As he tries to find a solution to the mess he’s caused, Justin decides to ask fellow mechanic Ziggy Astoni (Sophie Dillman) to take over Theo’s apprenticeship.

What he doesn’t realise is that Ziggy is hoping to get some time off to go on a road trip with her boyfriend Dean Thompson (Patrick O’Connor) and visit her sister Coco.

Will Ziggy put her plans on hold so she can help Justin out?

Will Ziggy put her travel plans on hold to help Justin? (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Meanwhile, as an enamoured Tex Wheeler (Lucas Lineham) jumps at the chance of going away with Rose Delaney (Rose Mariller) for a few days, Roo Stewart (Georgie Parker) and Marilyn Chambers (Emily Symons) brainstorm ideas to keep the hot handyman justifiably employed at the caravan park and bait shop.

Tex and Rose plan to get out of town for a few days. (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Tex has stormed through the list of things that needed doing at both businesses, so there’s not really anything else for him to work on, but Roo can’t bring herself to fire him.

Can Roo and Maz come up with a to-do list that’s big enough to convince Alf Stewart (Ray Meagher) that Tex is needed around the place?

Roo has to put her thinking cap on to keep Tex in work. (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

