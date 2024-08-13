Home and Away spoilers: WHAT is River Boy Rory up to?

Is Rory secretly out to get information on Felicity's cop brother Cash on Home and Away?

Cash Newman (played by Nicholas Cartwright) is keeping a close eye on his sister Felicity's (Jacqui Purvis) new River Boy lover, Rory Templeton (Joshua Orpin), on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



But little does copper Cash know, that Rory is also keeping a close eye on HIM!



On today's episode of the Aussie soap, Cash decides to try and get to know Rory a bit better.



But Felicity steps in to save Rory from Cash's interrogation!



However, later that day Rory gets a phone call from his surf gang buddy, Dingo.



Word has got round that Cash has accepted a job at Mangrove River Police Station.



And the River Boys surf gang want the intel on the new copper in town!



Will Rory use Felicity to spy on Cash?

Eden supports boyfriend Cash's decision to return to the Police on Home and Away. (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

The launch of Tane Parata's (Ethan Browne) new youth program didn't exactly get off to a good start after a fight broke out at the Surf Club!



But things start to look-up after one of the program participants, Perri Hayes (Cantona Stewart), asks for Tane's help in learning some self-defence stuff.



Gym boss Tane spends the day with street-wise Perri.



Alf Stewart (Ray Meagher) is impressed when he sees Tane helping Perri.



Perhaps all is not lost and Tane can make a difference with his youth program after all?

Tane helps troubled teenager Perri on Home and Away. (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Mali Hudson (Kyle Shilling) returns to the Bay after a visit back to Mantaray Point to see his family.

Mackenzie Booth (Emily Weir) reveals her worries about her brother Dean's upcoming visit.



Mali admits that he doesn't think Dean will be a big fan of Mackenzie's married man, Levi Fowler (Tristan Gorey).



Mackenzie realises that there is a LOT that she hasn't told Dean about.



To avoid the risk of Dean kicking-off and clashing with Levi, Mackenzie makes a decision...

Mali is back at the board shop on today's episode of Home and Away. (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

