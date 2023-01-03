Home and Away spoilers: WHERE is Marilyn Chambers?

By Simon Timblick
published

Airs Tuesday 10 January 2022 at 1:45pm on Channel 5.

Home and Away spoilers, Marilyn Chambers, Heather Fraser
Marilyn Chambers is on a mission... in the city on Home and Away! (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Marilyn Chambers (played by Emily Symons) has fled Summer Bay, and it doesn't look like she'll be coming back on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings)!

Cash Newman (Nicholas Cartwright) is the bearer of bad news and reports that Marilyn doesn't want to be contacted.

However, Roo Stewart (Georgie Parker) is determined to find out WHERE Marilyn is, and convince her to return to the Bay...

Meanwhile, Marilyn has fled from the scene after everything that happened with her long-lost daughter, Heather Fraser.

She is on an atonement mission, and is now volunteering at a youth shelter in the city.

But Marilyn is in for a surprise when both Roo and Nikau Parata (Kawakawa Fox-Reo) make an appearance!

Will Roo and Nikau manage to convince Marilyn that she is not to blame for Heather's vengeful actions, and get her to come back to the Bay with them?

Home and Away spoilers, Heather Fraser

Marilyn blames herself for the bad behaviour of Heather on Home and Away... (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Home and Away spoilers, Roo Stewart

Roo is determined to track down Marilyn on today's episode of Home and Away! (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Kirby Aramoana (Angelina Thomson) is defensive when she discovers boyfriend, Theo Poulos (Matt Evans) has been reading the SECRET messages between Kirby and her ex-boyfriend, Bob Forsyth.

Theo feels betrayed and wants to know what's going on between Kirby and Bob.

But when Kirby refuses to admit any wrongdoing, it causes problems for the couple.

Is Kirby and Theo's relationship now in BIG trouble?

Home and Away spoilers, Theo Poulos, Kirby Aramoana

Kirby and Theo clash over her ex-boyfriend Bob on Home and Away... (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Felicity Newman (Jacqui Purvis) is still trying to play Cupid between her brother, Cash, and best friend, Eden Fowler (Stephanie Panozzo).

The crafty bride-to-be has already convinced the ex-lovers to be part of her wedding party.

However, Felicity's meddling is about to have the OPPOSITE effect!

When Cash once again tries to make things right with Eden, he makes a spectacular mess of things.

So now it looks like Cash and Eden aren't even gonna be friends...

Home and Away spoilers, Felicity Newman, Cash Newman

Felicity tries to play Cupid between Cash and Eden on Home and Away. (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on Channel 5

Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR

The series is also available to stream on My5

Simon Timblick
Simon Timblick
Writer

Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters.

Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave?

Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!


Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy.

He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.


Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)


And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.