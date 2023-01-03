Home and Away spoilers: WHERE is Marilyn Chambers?

Marilyn Chambers is on a mission... in the city on Home and Away!

Marilyn Chambers (played by Emily Symons) has fled Summer Bay, and it doesn't look like she'll be coming back on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings)!



Cash Newman (Nicholas Cartwright) is the bearer of bad news and reports that Marilyn doesn't want to be contacted.



However, Roo Stewart (Georgie Parker) is determined to find out WHERE Marilyn is, and convince her to return to the Bay...



Meanwhile, Marilyn has fled from the scene after everything that happened with her long-lost daughter, Heather Fraser.



She is on an atonement mission, and is now volunteering at a youth shelter in the city.



But Marilyn is in for a surprise when both Roo and Nikau Parata (Kawakawa Fox-Reo) make an appearance!



Will Roo and Nikau manage to convince Marilyn that she is not to blame for Heather's vengeful actions, and get her to come back to the Bay with them?

Marilyn blames herself for the bad behaviour of Heather on Home and Away... (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Roo is determined to track down Marilyn on today's episode of Home and Away! (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Kirby Aramoana (Angelina Thomson) is defensive when she discovers boyfriend, Theo Poulos (Matt Evans) has been reading the SECRET messages between Kirby and her ex-boyfriend, Bob Forsyth.



Theo feels betrayed and wants to know what's going on between Kirby and Bob.



But when Kirby refuses to admit any wrongdoing, it causes problems for the couple.



Is Kirby and Theo's relationship now in BIG trouble?

Kirby and Theo clash over her ex-boyfriend Bob on Home and Away... (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Felicity Newman (Jacqui Purvis) is still trying to play Cupid between her brother, Cash, and best friend, Eden Fowler (Stephanie Panozzo).



The crafty bride-to-be has already convinced the ex-lovers to be part of her wedding party.



However, Felicity's meddling is about to have the OPPOSITE effect!



When Cash once again tries to make things right with Eden, he makes a spectacular mess of things.



So now it looks like Cash and Eden aren't even gonna be friends...

Felicity tries to play Cupid between Cash and Eden on Home and Away. (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

