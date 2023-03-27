Home and Away spoilers: WHERE is Ziggy Astoni?

Ziggy Astoni is tracked down by Dean... but can she face returning to the farmhouse on Home and Away?

Ziggy Astoni (played by Sophie Dillman) has done a disappearing act on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings)...



Dean Thompson (Patrick O'Connor) is getting desperate, since his frantic phonecalls to girlfriend, Ziggy, have all gone unanswered.



Dean starts searching the Bay while Roo Stewart (Georgie Parker) and Marilyn Chambers (Emily Symons) offer to look after Dean and Ziggy's newborn baby girl.



After searching without any luck, Dean's buddy, Mali Hudson (Kyle Shilling), and policewoman Rose Delaney (Kirsty Marillier) convince him to call the hospital and file a missing person's report.



Meanwhile, garage boss Justin Morgan (James Stewart) makes a SURPRISE discovery when he arrives for work at Summer Bay Autos.



Ziggy is asleep in the back of a car!



Is she OK?

Justin helps Dean track down missing Ziggy on Home and Away... (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Mali is put on the spot when a frantic Dean asks him if he'll take over the running of the Board Shop while he spends time with Ziggy and the baby.



Realising that Dean will probably close the business otherwise, will Mali step-up to take responsibility?



Meanwhile, Mali and Rose seem to be back on track, after their fallout over Rose's job with the Police.



Rose has set Mali straight about judging her because of her job.



Mali knows he has some making-up to do.



How will Rose react when Mali asks her out on a second date?

Mali asks Rose out again on Home and Away! (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Leah Patterson (Ada Nicodemou) is about to fly overseas to visit her son, VJ.



Justin is staying behind to run the garage and keep an eye on Leah's nephew, Theo Poulos (Matt Evans).



But the pair are still secretly hoping that the other will have a change of heart about the trip, so they don't have to be apart for the next few weeks.

Justin and Leah are about to have some time apart on Home and Away. (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

