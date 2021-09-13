'Home and Away' spoilers: WHO blames Bella Nixon?

Bella Nixon is left reeling when an angry Tane blames her for what has happened on Home and Away...

Bella Nixon (played by Courtney Miller) has realised she is still in love with her ex-boyfriend Nikau Parata (Kawakawa Fox-Reo) on Home and Away (6.00pm - see our TV Guide for full listings).



Bella's feelings were reawakened when Nikau was left in a coma after a SHOCK car crash.



Bella plucks up the courage to visit Nikau in hospital, where he remains in a coma after emergency lifesaving surgery.



However, Nikau's uncle Tane (Ethan Browne) is not happy when he discovers Bella has been by his bedside.



Tane unexpectedly SNAPS and blames Bella for everything that has happened to Nikau!

Tane confronts Bella when she visits Nikau in hospital on Home and Away... (Image credit: Endemol Shine)

Ziggy Astoni (Sophie Dillman) has started spending a whole lot of time fussing around her ex-boyfriend Dean Thompson (Patrick O'Connor).



Dean is recovering at Northern District Hospital after being caught in that precarious car crash.



Ziggy has a LOT more time on her hands now that she and boyfriend Tane have broken up.



However, Dean still doesn't know the truth about Ziggy and Tane... and that he is partly to blame for their break-up!



Dean starts to wonder WHY Ziggy is hanging around the hospital so much.



Will she finally come clean about what has happened between her and Tane?

Will Ziggy Dean the truth about her and Tane on Home and Away? (Image credit: Endemol Shine)

Ari Parata's (Rob Kipa-Williams) relationship with girlfriend Mia Anderson (Anna Samson) is on shaky ground after Mia's miscarriage.



Ari has been trying to say all the right things since Mia discovered the tragic news, in the aftermath of the car crash which almost killed Dean, Nikau and Mia.



Soon after Mia is discharged from hospital and returns home, she notices the ultrasound photo on the fridge is missing.



Mia angrily accuses Ari of removing the photo and trying to disregard everything that has happened.



Can Ari find a way to make things right with his grieving girlfriend?

Mia is angry with Ari over what has happened on Home and Away... (Image credit: Endemol Shine)

Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:15pm/6:00pm on Channel 5

Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR.