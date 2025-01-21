Home and Away spoilers: Who demands answers from Bree?
Airs Tuesday 28 January 2025 at 1:45pm on Channel 5.
Alf Stewart (played by Ray Meagher) is back in Summer Bay on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
Family friend, Marilyn Chambers (Emily Symons) updates Alf on what happened while he was away in Merimbula visiting his wife, Martha.
Alf is alarmed when he hears that doctor Bree Cameron (Juliet Godwin) faced a medical tribunal after her actions caused him to have a near-death ordeal at Northern District Hospital.
Bree has some serious explaining to do when Alf pays her a visit looking for answers about what really happened on that almost fate day...
Will Alf be taking further action against Bree after her unprofessional conduct?
Eden Fowler (Stephanie Panozzo) has most definitely crossed a line after making a move on Tim Russell (George Pullar).
When Eden's long-time friend and housemate, Remi Carter (Adam Rowland), finds out that Tim is the therapist counselling Eden's younger sister, Abigail (Hailey Pinto), he is NOT impressed!
WHAT are both Eden and Tim thinking?
Eden is annoyed that Remi is totally judging her.
Unfortunately, she's about to make things a whole LOT worse when she and Tim take their flirtation into the bedroom!
Uh-oh...
Kirby Aramoana (Angelina Thomson) is determined to get her boss, Mali Hudson (Kyle Shilling), involved with the Manta Ray Boards photoshoot.
But camera-shy Mali is still reluctant.
However, after a pep talk from his housemate, Mackenzie Booth (Emily Weir), Mali realises that is unfair to expect Kirby to take on all the extra work to promote HIS business!
But just as the photoshoot is about to get underway, Mali has a full-blown panic attack...
Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on Channel 5
Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR
The series is also available to stream on My5
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters. Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave? Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy. He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.
