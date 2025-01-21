Home and Away spoilers: Who demands answers from Bree?

Bree has some serious explaining to do when Alf confronts the doctor about his recent near-death experience on Home and Away...

Alf Stewart (played by Ray Meagher) is back in Summer Bay on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Family friend, Marilyn Chambers (Emily Symons) updates Alf on what happened while he was away in Merimbula visiting his wife, Martha.



Alf is alarmed when he hears that doctor Bree Cameron (Juliet Godwin) faced a medical tribunal after her actions caused him to have a near-death ordeal at Northern District Hospital.

Bree has some serious explaining to do when Alf pays her a visit looking for answers about what really happened on that almost fate day...



Will Alf be taking further action against Bree after her unprofessional conduct?

Remi remains worried about girlfriend Bree on Home and Away... (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Eden Fowler (Stephanie Panozzo) has most definitely crossed a line after making a move on Tim Russell (George Pullar).



When Eden's long-time friend and housemate, Remi Carter (Adam Rowland), finds out that Tim is the therapist counselling Eden's younger sister, Abigail (Hailey Pinto), he is NOT impressed!



WHAT are both Eden and Tim thinking?



Eden is annoyed that Remi is totally judging her.



Unfortunately, she's about to make things a whole LOT worse when she and Tim take their flirtation into the bedroom!



Uh-oh...

Eden and Tim hook-up on Home and Away! (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Kirby Aramoana (Angelina Thomson) is determined to get her boss, Mali Hudson (Kyle Shilling), involved with the Manta Ray Boards photoshoot.



But camera-shy Mali is still reluctant.



However, after a pep talk from his housemate, Mackenzie Booth (Emily Weir), Mali realises that is unfair to expect Kirby to take on all the extra work to promote HIS business!



But just as the photoshoot is about to get underway, Mali has a full-blown panic attack...

Kirby attempts to get Mali on board for the photoshoot on Home and Away. (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

