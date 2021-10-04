'Home and Away' spoilers: WHO gives Tori Morgan good advice?

Will Tori Morgan have a change of heart about moving to London on Home and Away?

Tori Morgan (played by Penny McNamee) and her fiance Christian Green (Ditch Davey) are at odds again on Home and Away (6.00pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Tori has been thrown by Christian's suggestion that they move to London after their upcoming wedding.



What a silly thing to to suggest, when Tori's friends, family and career are right here in Summer Bay!



Tori has shutdown the conversation and takes her frustrations out on Dr Logan Bennett (Harley Bonner) in the Emergency Room at Northern District Hospital.



Tori attempts to blame her bad mood on her stressful job at the hospital.



But Logan soon hears from Christian how Tori reacted to his idea about a fresh start overseas.



Logan decides to try and offer Tori some advice and reassurance about starting over in a new place.



But given that the two medics got off to a TERRIBLE start to their working relationship, how will Tori react to Logan's advice?

Can the Stewart family and friends rally to save Martha's charity fundraiser on Home and Away? (Image credit: Endemol Shine)

Martha Stewart (Belinda Giblin) is spinning out after getting the bad news she can no longer use Alistair's gallery for her mental health charity fundraiser.



Everything was going so well too.



Alf (Ray Meagher) is worried his wife Martha will suffer a setback if the fundraiser has to be called-off.



But Alf has a plan involving the rest of the Stewart family and their friends to save the day!

Is Chloe and Ryder's new catering business already too much for them to handle on Home and Away? (Image credit: Endemol Shine)

Ryder Jackson (Lukas Radovich) and Chloe Anderson's (Sam Barrett) new catering business is taking off.



But Ryder is already starting to worry that they are taking on more business than they can handle.



Chloe is determined to succeed and sneakily comes-up with a plan to sneakily cook the orders at the Diner after hours!



But first they they need to find a way to send watchful boss Leah Patterson (Ada Nicodemou) packing from the Diner so they can get cooking!

