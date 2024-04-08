Home and Away spoilers: WHO has Dana got a crush on?

Dana decides to seize the moment and declare her feelings to Xander on Home and Away!

Dana Matheson (played by Ally Harris) is all mixed-up about her feelings for Xander Delaney (Luke Van Os) on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Dana previously played Cupid between her sister Harper (Jessica Redmayne) and local Salt barman, Xander.



But now Dana realises she actually quite fancies Xander herself!



Dana seeks some advice from friend and beach house landlady, Irene Roberts (Lynne McGranger).



During their chat, it suddenly dawns on Irene WHO Dana's crush is!



After considering advice from both Irene and Harper, Dana decides to seize the moment and tell Xander how she really feels about him!



But does Xander feel the same way?

Xander discovers WHO has got a crush on him on Home and Away! (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

The wedding plans are back ON!



But it's all proving a bit much for Leah Patterson (Ada Nicodemou).



Justin Morgan (James Stewart) feels dejected after discovering that fiancee Leah has been offered the chance to return to the Mental Health Clinic in the city!



Leah admits she is feeling overwhelmed again and needs to take care of herself.



However, before she leaves, Leah lets Justin put the engagement ring back on her finger.



Hopefully this is a good sign of things to come?

Leah decides to return to the Mental Health Clinic on Home and Away... (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Ex-copper Cash Newman (Nicholas Cartwright) is bored with his new job working in private security.



He takes the advice of his sister Felicity (Jacqui Purvis) and calls the agency to ask for more challenging assignments.



But when there's nothing available, Cash decides to QUIT!



So what's next for Cash?

Cash quits his job... again on Home and Away! (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on Channel 5

Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR

The series is also available to stream on My5