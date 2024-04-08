Home and Away spoilers: WHO has Dana got a crush on?
Airs Wednesday 17 April 2024 at 1:45pm on Channel 5.
Dana Matheson (played by Ally Harris) is all mixed-up about her feelings for Xander Delaney (Luke Van Os) on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
Dana previously played Cupid between her sister Harper (Jessica Redmayne) and local Salt barman, Xander.
But now Dana realises she actually quite fancies Xander herself!
Dana seeks some advice from friend and beach house landlady, Irene Roberts (Lynne McGranger).
During their chat, it suddenly dawns on Irene WHO Dana's crush is!
After considering advice from both Irene and Harper, Dana decides to seize the moment and tell Xander how she really feels about him!
But does Xander feel the same way?
The wedding plans are back ON!
But it's all proving a bit much for Leah Patterson (Ada Nicodemou).
Justin Morgan (James Stewart) feels dejected after discovering that fiancee Leah has been offered the chance to return to the Mental Health Clinic in the city!
Leah admits she is feeling overwhelmed again and needs to take care of herself.
However, before she leaves, Leah lets Justin put the engagement ring back on her finger.
Hopefully this is a good sign of things to come?
Ex-copper Cash Newman (Nicholas Cartwright) is bored with his new job working in private security.
He takes the advice of his sister Felicity (Jacqui Purvis) and calls the agency to ask for more challenging assignments.
But when there's nothing available, Cash decides to QUIT!
So what's next for Cash?
Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on Channel 5
Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR
The series is also available to stream on My5
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters.
Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave?
Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy.
He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.