Home and Away spoilers: Will Dana and long-distance boyfriend Xander break-up?

Dana gets some bad news about long-distance boyfriend Xander which could mean the end of their relationship on Home and Away...

Dana Matheson (played by Ally Harris) is looking forward to the return of her boyfriend, Xander Delaney, on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Xander temporarily left Summer Bay after being offered a job opportunity in Melbourne for six weeks.



On today's episode of the Aussie soap, Dana is battling a hangover when she gets some bad news from Xander's sister, Rose (Kirsty Marillier).

Rose has spoken to Xander and he has decided to stay in Melbourne.



He is NOT coming back to the Bay!



The news throws Dana into a spin.



What does this now mean for their long-distance relationship?

A post shared by Home and Away (@homeandaway) A photo posted by on

Cash Newman (Nicholas Cartwright) is determined to make things right with Eden Fowler (Stephanie Panozzo).



This time around, Cash wants to do things right, after the way he previously ended their relationship without any warning.



But is it all too much, too soon for Eden?



The couple have only just got back together when Cash starts talking about them getting engaged again!



Is Eden ready to make that kind of commitment to Cash again after the way he broke her heart in the past?

Are Cash and Eden about to get engaged again on Home and Away? (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Everyone at Summer Bay House has extended a warm welcome to new foster kid, Eliza Sherwood (Martha Kate Morgan).



However, the teenager is already up to no good...



When nobody is looking, Eliza STEALS a $50 note from the unattended handbag of Marilyn Chambers (Emily Symons)!



After a shopping trip with Roo Stewart (Georgie Parker), Eliza gives Roo a card to say thank-you for letting her come to stay.



However, when Roo wonders how Eliza paid for the card, she SNAPS and believes Roo is accusing her of stealing!

Is this a sign of more terrible times to come?

New foster kid Eliza steals from Marilyn on Home and Away... (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on 5

Stream FIRST LOOK episodes from 6:00am weekdays on 5

Or at 6:30pm on 5STAR

The series is also available to stream on My5