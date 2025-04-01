Home and Away spoilers: Will Dana and long-distance boyfriend Xander break-up?
Airs Tuesday 8 April 2025 at 1:45pm on 5.
Dana Matheson (played by Ally Harris) is looking forward to the return of her boyfriend, Xander Delaney, on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
Xander temporarily left Summer Bay after being offered a job opportunity in Melbourne for six weeks.
On today's episode of the Aussie soap, Dana is battling a hangover when she gets some bad news from Xander's sister, Rose (Kirsty Marillier).
Rose has spoken to Xander and he has decided to stay in Melbourne.
He is NOT coming back to the Bay!
The news throws Dana into a spin.
What does this now mean for their long-distance relationship?
A post shared by Home and Away (@homeandaway)
A photo posted by on
Cash Newman (Nicholas Cartwright) is determined to make things right with Eden Fowler (Stephanie Panozzo).
This time around, Cash wants to do things right, after the way he previously ended their relationship without any warning.
But is it all too much, too soon for Eden?
The couple have only just got back together when Cash starts talking about them getting engaged again!
Is Eden ready to make that kind of commitment to Cash again after the way he broke her heart in the past?
Everyone at Summer Bay House has extended a warm welcome to new foster kid, Eliza Sherwood (Martha Kate Morgan).
However, the teenager is already up to no good...
When nobody is looking, Eliza STEALS a $50 note from the unattended handbag of Marilyn Chambers (Emily Symons)!
After a shopping trip with Roo Stewart (Georgie Parker), Eliza gives Roo a card to say thank-you for letting her come to stay.
However, when Roo wonders how Eliza paid for the card, she SNAPS and believes Roo is accusing her of stealing!
Is this a sign of more terrible times to come?
Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on 5
Stream FIRST LOOK episodes from 6:00am weekdays on 5
Or at 6:30pm on 5STAR
The series is also available to stream on My5
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters. Simon has written for a variety of TV magazines and websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro and Digital Spy. He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards and hosted a Facebook LIVE session with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
Home and Away spoilers: There's a new foster kid at Summer Bay House!
Home and Away spoilers: Can Kirby convince Leah to attend her court date?