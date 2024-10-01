Home and Away spoilers: WHY does Cash BREAK-UP with Eden?
Airs Friday 11 October 2024 at 1:45pm on Channel 5.
It's time to say goodbye to Felicity Newman on today's episode of Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
Felicity was declared clinically DEAD after unexpectedly collapsing from a brain aneurysm during her brother Cash (Nicholas Cartwright) and fiancee Eden Fowler's (Stephanie Panozzo) engagement party.
While Cash and Eden have travelled back to his former hometown to join foster dad, Gary Morrow (Peter Phelps), for a close family funeral, Felicity's friends hold their own memorial event back in Summer Bay.
Gary gives a moving eulogy before the family prepare to lay Felicity's body to rest next to her parents, Anthony and Jennifer Newman.
But it's all too much for Cash.
He can't bear the thought of having to lose another loved one in the future.
So in a startling turn of events, grieving Cash decides to BREAK-UP with Eden, leaving her stunned...
Carl Hayes (Matthew Holmes) clearly didn't get the message.
After being sent packing by gym boss, Tane Parata (Ethan Browne), nasty Carl returns to Summer Bay Fit to hassle his teenage son, Perri (Cantona Stewart).
Carl tries to stir-up trouble by warning Perri about Tane's recent run-in with the cops after he ran off with an abandoned baby!
It would be very easy for Tane, who is on a suspended sentence, to end up in prison...
As Carl continues to pressure Perri to return home with him, Tane arrives on the scene.
Things get heated and it looks like a fight could break out between Tane and Carl!
Tane is already on edge over the death of his ex-wife, Felicity.
Will he SNAP and do something he regrets, landing himself back in TROUBLE with the Police?
Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on Channel 5
Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR
The series is also available to stream on My5
