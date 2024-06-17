Home and Away spoilers: Tane gets LOCKED UP!
Airs Monday 24 June 2024 at 1:45pm on Channel 5.
Tane Parata (played by Ethan Browne) is furious after finding out that his now ex-wife, Felicity Newman (Jacqui Purvis), hooked-up with his lawyer, Marshall Aldman (Nic English) on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
In Felicity's defence, she didn't actually know WHO Marshall was when she jumped into bed with him!
But Tane is still seeing red and has managed to arrive late for his bail check-in with Sergeant Rose Delaney (Kirsty Marillier) at Yabbie Creek Police Station.
Tane is already in enough trouble after previously going on the run with abandoned baby, Poppy.
So he certainly doesn't need to get on the WRONG side of Rose... again!
Things get heated when Marshall arrives at the Police Station to interrupt Rose while she is questioning Tane.
Tane is fuming that Marshall was busy sleeping with his ex-wife Felicity than focusing on his legal defence!
Marshall tries to reason with Tane.
But a furious Tane FIRES Marshall and almost gets into a punch-up with him!
After Tane loses his cool, he finds himself under lock and key in the holding cells!
Could this be a bad omen of things to come if Tane cannot control his temper ahead of his court case?
A post shared by Home and Away (@homeandaway)
A photo posted by on
Despite all the drugs drama he got involved with, Theo Poulos (Matt Evans) is still keen to get through his final TAFE exams.
He tells Summer Bay Autos boss, Justin Morgan (James Stewart), that he wants to become a legit mechanic.
However, Justin kindly reminds Theo that when he passes his exams, he'll then have extra responsibilities to handle at the garage.
Does he feel ready to deal with all of that after everything that has happened lately?
Both Justin and wife Leah Patterson (Ada Nicodemou) remain worried that Theo could fall back into old habits if he gets too stressed-out.
But he remains determined to push ahead...
Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on Channel 5
Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR
The series is also available to stream on My5
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters. Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave? Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy. He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.