Home and Away spoilers: Tane gets LOCKED UP!

Tane finds himself behind bars after a fight at the Police Station on Home and Away...

Tane Parata (played by Ethan Browne) is furious after finding out that his now ex-wife, Felicity Newman (Jacqui Purvis), hooked-up with his lawyer, Marshall Aldman (Nic English) on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



In Felicity's defence, she didn't actually know WHO Marshall was when she jumped into bed with him!



But Tane is still seeing red and has managed to arrive late for his bail check-in with Sergeant Rose Delaney (Kirsty Marillier) at Yabbie Creek Police Station.



Tane is already in enough trouble after previously going on the run with abandoned baby, Poppy.



So he certainly doesn't need to get on the WRONG side of Rose... again!



Things get heated when Marshall arrives at the Police Station to interrupt Rose while she is questioning Tane.



Tane is fuming that Marshall was busy sleeping with his ex-wife Felicity than focusing on his legal defence!



Marshall tries to reason with Tane.



But a furious Tane FIRES Marshall and almost gets into a punch-up with him!



After Tane loses his cool, he finds himself under lock and key in the holding cells!



Could this be a bad omen of things to come if Tane cannot control his temper ahead of his court case?

Tane clashes with lawyer Marshall over Felicity on Home and Away... (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Despite all the drugs drama he got involved with, Theo Poulos (Matt Evans) is still keen to get through his final TAFE exams.



He tells Summer Bay Autos boss, Justin Morgan (James Stewart), that he wants to become a legit mechanic.



However, Justin kindly reminds Theo that when he passes his exams, he'll then have extra responsibilities to handle at the garage.



Does he feel ready to deal with all of that after everything that has happened lately?



Both Justin and wife Leah Patterson (Ada Nicodemou) remain worried that Theo could fall back into old habits if he gets too stressed-out.



But he remains determined to push ahead...

Can Theo cope under pressure on Home and Away? (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on Channel 5

Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR

The series is also available to stream on My5