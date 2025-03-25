Home and Away spoilers: WHO upsets Harper over the wedding plans?

Harper and her sister Dana clash over what she really wants for her Big Day on Home and Away...

Harper Matheson (played by Jessica Redmayne) is feeling under pressure over her upcoming wedding with Tane Parata (Ethan Browne) on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for full listings).



It wasn't that long ago that Harper was doubting Tane's commitment to their relationship.



And then she found out that he is still legally married to his deceased wife, Felicity Newman!

On today's episode of the Aussie soap, Harper's sister Dana (Ally Harris) tries to get to the bottom of what Harper really wants for her Big Day.



Dana discovers an old wedding mood board that Harper has saved on her computer.



So Harper does secretly want a BIG wedding?



John Palmer (Shane Withington) advises caution, but Dana gets carried away making wedding plans on her sister's behalf...

Is Dana about to upset Harper again?

Justin Morgan (James Stewart) is feeling down-in-the-dumps over the thought that Lyrik are no more.



Band manager Justin is desperate to find a new passion.



Suddenly, he is struck by inspiration!



But how will Justin's wife, Leah Patterson (Ada Nicodemou) and her nephew Theo Poulos (Matt Evans), react when they find out how much Justin's new hobby is gonna cost?

Justin finds himself a very expensive new hobby on Home and Away! (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Roo Stewart (Georgie Parker) is trying to keep the news about the Keep It Real protest from her dad Alf (Ray Meagher).



But is he already in the know about what happened when the ladies staged a protest to back their friend, Kirby Aramoana (Angelina Thomson)?



Meanwhile, Leah, who got arrested for vandalism during the protest, receives word of her court date appearance.



However, Roo is left reeling when Leah reveals she has no intention of attending court.

Just think of the publicity they'll get when she doesn't turn up!

But is Leah playing with fire?

Leah continues her fight back against the advertising agency on Home and Away! (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

