Home and Away spoilers: WHO is Mackenzie Booth going on a date with?

It looks like Mackenzie Booth is ready to kick-start her love life on Home and Away!

Is Mackenzie Booth (played by Emily Weir) ready to put her recent heartbreak behind her and start dating again on Home and Away?



Ziggy Astoni (Sophie Dillman) certainly hopes so and has been secretly trying to play Cupid on Mackenzie's behalf.



However, Mackenzie's brother/Ziggy's boyfriend, Dean Thompson (Patrick O'Connor) is not impressed when one of his Surf School students cheekily asks for Mackenzie's phone number!



Dean thinks it's a bad idea since Mackenzie is just getting her life back together after being dumped by doctor, Logan Bennett, who recently abruptly left the Bay.



But Ziggy reckons restaurant boss, Mackenzie, could do with a little fun in her life and encourages Mackenzie to GO FOR IT!



After getting all glammed-up, it certainly looks like Mackenzie is ready to start looking for love again.



OR is she??

Ziggy wants to get Mackenzie out on the dating scene again on Home and Away. (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Roo Stewart (Georgie Parker) is reeling over her dad, Alf's (Ray Meagher) decision to leave Summer Bay and permanently move to Merimbula to reunite with his wife, Martha.



Roo wonders about a compromise.



Why can't Alf carry on living between the Bay and Merimbula?



But Alf doesn't want to be parted from Martha after all the life-and-death drama they have been through.



Is Alf really going to pack his bags and leave Summer Bay for good?

Roo isn't ready for her dad Alf to leave Summer Bay on Home and Away. (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Kirby Aramoana (Angelina Thomson) has some damage control to do.



Her boyfriend, Bob Forsyth (Rob Mallet), wants to ditch their band mates, Eden Fowler (Stephanie Panozzo) and Remi Carter (Adam Rowland), and replace them!



Kirby feels stuck-in-the-middle.



But her plan to play peacekeeper goes horribly wrong when Bob gets into another heated confrontation with Remi and Eden.



Pushed to breaking point, lead singer Bob QUITS the band and drives off!



Now what?



Is this the end for Lyrik?

Bob QUITS the band on today's episode of Home and Away! (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

