Home and Away spoilers: Mackenzie Booth makes a SHOCK discovery about Logan...

Mackenzie Booth (played by Emily Weir) is still in a muddle over her feelings for ex-boyfriend, Logan Bennett (Harley Bonner) on Home and Away.



The restaurant boss and doctor split-up, after Logan discovered Mackenzie was almost tempted to cheat on him with dodgy Poker player, PK.



However, it's clear there's still a vibe and a connection between the ex-lovers.



On today's episode of the Aussie soap, Mackenzie decides to find out where she stands with Logan.



But when she visits Northern Districts Hospital, Mackenzie is alarmed to discover that Logan has unexpectedly QUIT his job in the Emergency Department!



With Logan nowhere to be found, Mackenzie is in for another surprise when she receives a voice message from Logan, revealing a BIG decision he has made about his future in Summer Bay...

Leah may be sleeping alone tonight on Home and Away...

Over at the Morgan house, Leah Patterson (Ada Nicodemou) is annoyed with her boyfriend, Justin Morgan (James Stewart).



Justin threw Leah under the bus when he upset Chloe Anderson (Sam Barrett) by telling her that Leah doesn't want her to constantly staying over at the Morgan house with boyfriend, Theo Poulos (Matt Evans).



Leah is still waiting for Justin to apologise to her and do some damage control with Chloe and Theo.



However, Leah's patience wears thin when she finds Justin happily playing video games with Theo.



The couple get into an argument.



And very soon, Justin is looking for somewhere else to spend the night!



Uh-oh...

Justin is in girlfriend Leah's bad books on Home and Away!

Xander Delaney (Luke Van Os) finds himself in conflict with Dr Bolton (Septimus Caton), who has replaced Logan in the Emergency Department.



Xander disagrees with Dr Bolton over the best treatment for a patient, Jackie (Jenna Sutch), who has been rushed into the hospital in terrible pain.



Xander can't believe it when Dr Bolton suspects Jackie is faking her symptoms to get more pain medication!



When the disagreement between paramedic Xander and his new boss gets out of hand, Xander finds himself booted out of the building!



Xander clashes with his new boss on Home and Away...

