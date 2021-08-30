'Home and Away' spoilers: WHO keeps hassling Bella Nixon?

Bella Nixon is shocked by her ex-boyfriend Nikau's aggressive behaviour on Home and Away...

Bella Nixon (played by Courtney Miller) feels publicly humiliated after her ex-boyfriend Nikau Parata (Kawakawa Fox-Reo) gatecrashes her big photo exhibition in the city on Home and Away (Channel 5, 6.00pm - see our TV Guide for listings).

But despite being asked to leave by both Mackenzie Booth (Emily Weir) and photographer Emmett Ellison (J R Reyne), Nikau keeps hassling Bella to give him another chance.



Flying into a rage, Bella grabs one of the photos of Nikau from the exhibition and smashes it on the ground!



Back in the Bay, it doesn't take long for word to get around about Nikau's bad behaviour.



Nikau's uncle Ari (Rob Kipa-Williams) is furious that Nikau stole his motorbike to drive to the exhibition in the city.



Both Ari and his brother Tane (Ethan Browne) warn Nikau to get his act together.



But when he yet again storms off to hassle Bella again, this time family friend Ziggy Astoni (Sophie Dillman) threatens to call the police on Nikau...

Ziggy has got a very guilty conscience after THAT kiss with her ex-boyfriend Dean Thompson (Patrick O'Connor).



Ziggy can't discuss the matter with Dean himself, since he ran off when it appeared Ziggy still hasn't fully forgiven him over the events that led to their original break-up.



With Ziggy's current boyfriend Tane none the wiser, she confides in Dean's sister Mackenzie.



What is going on?



Is Ziggy secretly looking to pick-up where she left off with Dean?

Chloe Anderson (Sam Barrett) begins her first shift at the Diner.



Marilyn Chambers (Emily Symons) guides Chloe through her first day.



But it's not long before Chloe's know-it-all attitude starts to get on Marilyn's nerves.



The situation isn't helped by Chloe's boyfriend Ryder Jackson (Lukas Radovich) hanging around the Diner offering his own opinions about dirty tables and milkshakes.



It all starts to get a bit much for Marilyn.



Will she send BOTH Chloe and Ryder packing from the premises?

