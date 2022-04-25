Home and Away spoilers: WHY is Marilyn Chambers behaving strangely?

Marilyn Chambers gives Roo a cause for concern with her strange behaviour on Home and Away...

Marilyn Chambers (played by Emily Symons) took a break from Summer Bay to recover after being exposed to the shock chemical poisoning on Home and Away (1:15pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



After her previous strange behaviour, Marilyn seems to be back to her old self again, which is a relief to her family and friends.



However, both Roo Stewart (Georgie Parker) and Ziggy Astoni (Sophie Dillman) are shocked when Marilyn has a sudden outburst at Roo!



Marilyn continues to make snide remarks.



But when Diner employee Marilyn starts dropping plates at work, Roo begins to worry that there's something more serious going on than just a bad mood.



Roo's suspicions appear to be confirmed when she finds a frazzled Marilyn rummaging through the bin at the Caravan Park.



WHAT is Marilyn looking for?



And what is the reason behind her sudden strange behaviour?

Nikau accuses Chloe of being a THIEF on today's episode of Home and Away! (Image credit: Endemol Shine)

There's more drama at the Parata house after Nikau (Kawakawa Fox-Reo) accuses Chloe Anderson (Sam Barrett) of stealing his prized Taiaha weapon.



Chloe has been at odds with the family since the death of Nikau's uncle, Ari.



Mia (Anna Samson) believes her daughter is innocent and steps in to defend Chloe after another argument breaks out.



But is Chloe quite as innocent as she makes out?



How does she suddenly "find" Nikau's missing Taiaha in the bathroom?

Theo is worried about what's going on with his dad Dimitri on Home and Away... (Image credit: Endemol Shine)

Justin Morgan (James Stewart) and Theo Poulos (Matt Evans) have been bonding while Justin's girlfriend and Theo's aunt, Leah Patterson (Ada Nicodemou) is away in Cyprus.



Garage boss, Justin is ready to take on Theo as an official apprentice mechanic.



But the good times could soon be over Theo discovers that Leah has been chatting with her brother and Theo's dad, Dimitri.



Theo secretly fled to Summer Bay to escape from his abusive dad.



Could it be that Leah is trying to bring about a reunion between father and son?

