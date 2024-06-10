Home and Away spoilers: WHY is Tane angry with Felicity?

Tane is not impressed when he discovers WHO Felicity hooked-up with on Home and Away!

Tane Parata (played by Ethan Browne) has warned his ex-wife, Felicity Newman (Jacqui Purvis), to stay out of his business on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Unfortunately, Felicity has managed to cross a line without even realising it...



On today's episode of the Aussie soap, Felicity is still on a high after HOOKING-UP with mystery man, Marshall (Nic English).



However, when Felicity arrives for work at Salt she is shocked to see Marshall having a serious looking meeting with Tane.



Felicity puts two and two together and realises Marshall Aldman is the lawyer that social worker, Harper Matheson (Jessica Redmayne), has found to represent Tane in court!



Felicity is mortified to realise she has got right in the middle of things, after Tane warned her to back-off!



Felicity pulls Marshall aside and comes clean about the connection between her and his new client, Tane.



Unfortunately, Tane overhears the entire conversation and is FURIOUS!



Tane and Felicity get into a heated argument and he manages to miss his required check-in with Senior Sergeant Rose Delaney (Kirsty Marillier) at Yabbie Creek Police Station...

Uh-oh.

Will Tane's tardiness lead Rose to ARREST him on the spot?

Will Rose arrest Tane (again!) on Home and Away? (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Meanwhile, business is booming since the arrival of the film crew working on Stevie Marlow's (Catherine Van-Davies) new movie, All Our Tomorrows.



The Diner isn't the only Summer Bay institution feeling the pressure with extra customers.

At the Surf Club, Alf Stewart (Ray Meagher) is sceptical about the film crew's intentions while they are in town.

Alf grumbles when his daughter Roo (Georgie Parker) suggests more lifeguards should be placed on patrol while filming happens.



Will Alf get on board with all the movie making madness?

Alf is not impressed by the movie making circus that has come to town on Home and Away! (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on Channel 5

Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR

The series is also available to stream on My5