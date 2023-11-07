Home and Away spoilers: Will Dana Matheson get FIRED?

Will Dana Matheson's new job with Roo be very short-lived on Home and Away?

Dana Matheson (played by Ally Harris) has landed on her feet with a NEW job working as Roo Stewart's (Georgie Parker) private nurse on Home and Away (1:00pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



However, Dana has been put in a tricky position by Marilyn Chambers (Emily Symons), who wants the nurse to secretly spy on Roo and report back to her!



Dana doesn't really want to get caught-in-the-middle of the fallout between Marilyn and Roo.



Is she really willing to spy on her new client?



When Marilyn can't resist dropping-by Summer Bay House to find out how things are going, suspicious Roo starts to put two and two together...



Will Roo rumble Marilyn's plan and send BOTH her and Dana packing?

Has Marilyn jeopardised Dana's new job on Home and Away? (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Tane Parata (Ethan Browne) has dropped the baby talk for the moment, after clashing with his wife Felicity Newman (Jacqui Purvis).



Felicity has made it very clear that she does not want to have a baby.



Not in the near future and probably not ever!



But when Felicity's brother Cash (Nicholas Cartwright) catches-up with Tane, he realises the disagreement has upset Tane more than he has been letting on.



Alarm bells start ringing when Tane admits to Cash he thought he could live with Felicity's decision not to have kids.



But now he's not sure he can...



WHAT could this mean for the future of Tane and Felicity's marriage?

Can Tane accept wife Felicity's decision not to want kids on Home and Away? (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

John Palmer (Shane Withington) discovers the Surf Club Committee have put him in charge of arranging an event to commemorate Alf Stewart (Ray Meagher) for his long service to the Club.



John thinks its unfair that he's got to arrange the whole event by himself.



However, when John starts complaining to some of the locals including Irene Roberts (Lynne McGranger) he most certainly gets no sympathy!

WHY doesn't Irene have any sympathy for John on today's episode of Home and Away? (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:00pm on Channel 5

Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR

The series is also available to stream on My5