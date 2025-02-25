Home and Away spoilers: Will Harper agree to the risky surgery?
Airs Thursday 6 March 2025 at 1:45pm on Channel 5.
Harper Matheson (played by Jessica Redmayne) is against having risky surgery on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
Even though the surgery could help save the life of pregnant Harper and Tane Parata's (Ethan Browne) unborn baby, there is also the risk of her going into premature labour...
Tane and Harper's sister, Dana (Ally Harris), both have a different opinion on how best to handle the situation.
But the main thing is to keep mum-to-be Harper from getting too stressed out.
Dana warns Tane not to hassle Harper about the risky surgery.
But alone with her sister, Harper admits she is worried that if she loses the baby, she will also lose Tane too...
Concerned doctor Levi Fowler (Tristan Gorey) makes a home visit to the beach house to answer any further questions the couple have about the surgery.
Will Harper consent to the risky procedure?
Remi Carter (Adam Rowland) believes has found a solution to Lyrik's need for a remote rehearsal space.
The band can't keep jamming at their share house as there have been multiple noise complaints, and they could be taken to court!
Remi has booked a MYSTERY location for them to get into the groove.
Remi's girlfriend, Bree Cameron (Juliet Godwin), and Eden's new fella, Tim Russell (George Pullar), are both invited along on the trip.
However, they are all unaware that copper Cash Newman (Nicholas Cartwright) has become increasingly worried on the whereabouts of unhinged Nerida Mullins (Ellie Gall).
After Cash finds Tim's car vandalised and the band's share house trashed, he fears Eden and Tim are officially now the target of vengeful Nerida...
