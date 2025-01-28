Home and Away spoilers: Will Perri leave Summer Bay?

Perri has a big decision to make when he finds out his mum Kaia is going back to New Zealand on Home and Away...

Perri Hayes (played by Cantona Stewart) gets the chance for a fresh start on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings)



The teenager is a free man after being found not guilty of causing the death of his abusive and violent dad, Carl.



During the tension of the murder trial, Perri was unexpectedly reunited with his back-from-the-DEAD mum, Kaia (Akina Edmonds)!



Perri remains unsure about his relationship with Kaia.



He's still feeling bitter about the way she abandoned him years earlier.



However, on today's episode of the Aussie soap, Perri is thrown when Kaia reveals she is going back to New Zealand.



She will soon be out of his life for good...



Both Perri's temporary guardian, Tane Parata (Ethan Browne) and his friend, Theo Poulos (Matt Evans), have advised him not to be so hasty about cutting Kaia out of his life.



As Kaia gets ready to leave, Perri unexpectedly invites her for dinner.



Could it be that Perri is finally ready to put his troubled past behind him and consider a future away from Summer Bay?

A post shared by Home and Away (@homeandaway) A photo posted by on

Dana Matheson (Ally Harris) is convinced that her Surf Club boss, John Palmer (Shane Withington), is being sexist!



Beach lifeguard Dana is certain that John hasn't allowed her to get behind the steering wheel of the beach patrol buggy because she is a female driver.



Dana and John get into a BIG argument and he is unable to get a word in.



Unfortunately, it looks like Dana has got it all WRONG.



But when she attempts to make amends and reset their friendship, John confesses that he is hurt and unhappy about being accused of discrimination.



Can Dana find a way to make things right with John?

John is accused of discrimination on Home and Away... (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on Channel 5

Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR

The series is also available to stream on My5